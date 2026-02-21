Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 21, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Trump orders 10% global tariff after stinging court rebuke
The duties will be imposed for 150 days, and over and above tariffs that are currently in place.
PM Wong breaks fast with Anwar in KL, duo affirm shared commitment to deeper ties
Singapore to ease measures against Nipah virus from Feb 23
S’pore launches guidelines for family doctors to manage patients’ menopause
A study found that 9 in 10 primary care doctors were not confident of diagnosing and treating menopausal symptoms.
10,500 to benefit from $4.3 million in MUIS assistance during Ramadan
MOE reviewing how it selects, monitors student care providers after ending Little Professors’ service
ST reported on Feb 14 that 54 employees of Little Professors had lodged reports over unpaid January salaries and CPF contributions since November 2025.
Eyeing the new investment scheme? Save more in your CPF Ordinary Account now
Many may not have high balances because they haven't worked for long or have used their money to buy homes.
How swimming in the ocean in Australia taught me to live with risks
Children in Singapore tend to play safe, but is there a case to be made for exposing them to more risk, asks Chua Mui Hoong.
Why are more under-50s getting colorectal cancer? ‘We don't know’
US actor James Van Der Beek died on Feb 11 aged 48 after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer, also known as bowel cancer.