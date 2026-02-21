Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 21, 2026

Trump orders 10% global tariff after stinging court rebuke

The duties will be imposed for 150 days, and over and above tariffs that are currently in place.

PM Wong breaks fast with Anwar in KL, duo affirm shared commitment to deeper ties

PM Wong said they had a candid exchange on a wide range of issues.

Singapore to ease measures against Nipah virus from Feb 23

Temperature screening for flights and ships arriving from affected areas will cease.

S’pore launches guidelines for family doctors to manage patients’ menopause

A study found that 9 in 10 primary care doctors were not confident of diagnosing and treating menopausal symptoms.

10,500 to benefit from $4.3 million in MUIS assistance during Ramadan

This is up from the amount given during the fasting month in 2024 and 2025.

MOE reviewing how it selects, monitors student care providers after ending Little Professors’ service

ST reported on Feb 14 that 54 employees of Little Professors had lodged reports over unpaid January salaries and CPF contributions since November 2025.

Eyeing the new investment scheme? Save more in your CPF Ordinary Account now

Many may not have high balances because they haven't worked for long or have used their money to buy homes.

How swimming in the ocean in Australia taught me to live with risks

Children in Singapore tend to play safe, but is there a case to be made for exposing them to more risk, asks Chua Mui Hoong.

Why are more under-50s getting colorectal cancer? ‘We don't know’

US actor James Van Der Beek died on Feb 11 aged 48 after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer, also known as bowel cancer.

Man arrested for letting unlicensed driver who fled accident scene in Simei take the wheel

Efforts to locate the driver are under way, the police said.

