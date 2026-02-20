Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 20, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 20, 2026, 07:49 AM

Proposed life-cycle funds suit CPF members with longer investment horizon: Experts

The investment scheme is expected to be launched in the first half of 2028.

No verified info on S’poreans fighting for IDF during Gaza conflict: MHA

The Declassified UK article cited data from the Israel Defense Forces.

Sentosa beach club Tipsy Unicorn shutters

Operator wound up by High Court, with liquidators moving in to assess debts owed.

LTA awards $735m contracts for DTL extension stations

Travel times to and from north, north-west Singapore to be shortened with work starting in Q2.

King Charles’ brother Andrew released after arrest

The arrest of the senior royal is unprecedented in modern times.

Trump tells first meeting of Board of Peace that $8b raised for Gaza

He added that the US will make a contribution of US$10b.

Why the US and Iran are readying for a historic showdown

Leaders of both countries are gambling on conflict to achieve their aims.

New tool to ensure safe aircraft separation being tested in S’pore

It will maximise capacity on the runway; AI capabilities to be incorporated in next phase.

China’s humanoid robots thrill at CNY show – but can they make coffee?

The big test is whether robot-makers can make droids do mundane tasks.

Director Stephen Chow confirms Women’s Soccer’s 2026 release

The movie is a spiritual successor to his hit comedy Shaolin Soccer.

