Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 20, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Proposed life-cycle funds suit CPF members with longer investment horizon: Experts
No verified info on S’poreans fighting for IDF during Gaza conflict: MHA
Sentosa beach club Tipsy Unicorn shutters
LTA awards $735m contracts for DTL extension stations
Travel times to and from north, north-west Singapore to be shortened with work starting in Q2.
King Charles’ brother Andrew released after arrest
Trump tells first meeting of Board of Peace that $8b raised for Gaza
Why the US and Iran are readying for a historic showdown
New tool to ensure safe aircraft separation being tested in S’pore
It will maximise capacity on the runway; AI capabilities to be incorporated in next phase.