Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 2, 2026

Decline in cancer deaths in S’pore despite increase in new cases
Rental car population hits high of 95,857 vehicles in 2025
Growth comes as appeal of privately owned cars continues to wane amid high COE prices.
ST Engineering’s hovercraft-like AirFish to carry passengers by Q3
It was previously reported the vessel can be used for maritime travel between islands.
Largest-ever turnout expected for S’pore Airshow 2026
More SMEs open to loans as financing outlook brightens
Made in the US, sourced globally
Trump’s tariffs are having a widespread impact, and American companies are not spared.
S’pore crosses the super-aged threshold in 2026. Can its health system cope?
Record 19,000 devotees fill streets for Thaipusam
CEO of mala chain A Hot Hideout diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer
He was found to carry the same genetic risk as his sibling who died from a rare immune disorder.
S’pore restaurants put Korean beef and pork on the menu
The premium meats are now allowed here and even non-Korean eateries are serving them.