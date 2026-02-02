Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 2, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 02, 2026, 07:54 AM

Decline in cancer deaths in S’pore despite increase in new cases

The cancer death rate has fallen by 21 per cent since 2012.

READ MORE HERE

Rental car population hits high of 95,857 vehicles in 2025

Growth comes as appeal of privately owned cars continues to wane amid high COE prices.

READ MORE HERE

ST Engineering’s hovercraft-like AirFish to carry passengers by Q3

It was previously reported the vessel can be used for maritime travel between islands.

READ MORE HERE

Largest-ever turnout expected for S’pore Airshow 2026

The event takes place from tomorrow until Sunday at the Changi Exhibition Centre.

READ MORE HERE

More SMEs open to loans as financing outlook brightens

Reception to business loans grows warmer as borrowing costs decline, terms improve.

READ MORE HERE

Made in the US, sourced globally

Trump’s tariffs are having a widespread impact, and American companies are not spared.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore crosses the super-aged threshold in 2026. Can its health system cope?

The focus must shift to prevention of disease and affordability of care.

READ MORE HERE

Record 19,000 devotees fill streets for Thaipusam

Improvements in crowd and queue management led to smoother arrangements.

READ MORE HERE

CEO of mala chain A Hot Hideout diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer

He was found to carry the same genetic risk as his sibling who died from a rare immune disorder.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore restaurants put Korean beef and pork on the menu

The premium meats are now allowed here and even non-Korean eateries are serving them.

READ MORE HERE

