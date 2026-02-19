Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 19, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
PARF changes likely to spur more COE renewals, tilt balance further towards EVs
Task force’s proposals will help bolster MRT network ‘over the next decades’: Experts
Lost in transit? Enthusiast creates wayfinding signs in service of commuters
Since 2020, Vareck Ng has put up about 100 unofficial wayfinding signs across the island.
The Centrepoint tenants await outcome of partial collective sale
About 150 evacuated after fire breaks out at Teban Gardens HDB block
How far should we go with online age checks to protect the young?
AI emerges as cornerstone of S’pore’s new economic playbook
Experts expect AI’s transformational force to lift economic growth with government road map.
Finnish couple spent 21 months on DIY bike to see the world
Singapore was their final destination as it was the farthest possible country they could travel to by land.