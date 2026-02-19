Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 19, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 19, 2026, 07:50 AM

PARF changes likely to spur more COE renewals, tilt balance further towards EVs

Expect to see older but also greener cars on Singapore’s roads.

Task force’s proposals will help bolster MRT network ‘over the next decades’: Experts

Recommendations address critical issues across the spectrum, beyond just hardware.

Lost in transit? Enthusiast creates wayfinding signs in service of commuters

Since 2020, Vareck Ng has put up about 100 unofficial wayfinding signs across the island.

The Centrepoint tenants await outcome of partial collective sale

Tender for rear block, comprising retail units and apartments, closes on Feb 26.

About 150 evacuated after fire breaks out at Teban Gardens HDB block

No one was in the unit at the time of the fire, said SCDF.

How far should we go with online age checks to protect the young?

A tougher line is vital, but there’s room for a nuanced approach. 

AI emerges as cornerstone of S’pore’s new economic playbook

Experts expect AI’s transformational force to lift economic growth with government road map.

Finnish couple spent 21 months on DIY bike to see the world

Singapore was their final destination as it was the farthest possible country they could travel to by land.

How S’pore celebs spent CNY

Actress Rebecca Lim posted photos of herself with her husband and their son.

Suspect in Thai shooting surrenders after realising his actions caused panic

His initial escape had led to the closure of 17 schools.

