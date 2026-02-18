Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 18, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Firms and HR professionals support Budget 2026’s push for strong S’porean core in workforce
Muslim fasting month of Ramadan to start on Feb 19
Marking the National Pledge at 60
The values embedded in the pledge crafted by S. Rajaratnam continue to resonate and inspire, says the writer.
S’poreans want regional work opportunities but life worries get in the way
30 by 30 no more: What is S’pore’s plan for local food production?
Stockpiling food might work for now, but consider if Singapore can truly afford to abandon local farming. Green Pulse hosts discuss the challenges in this episode of the podcast.
Family of 5 killed in suspected murder in Kuantan
The father is believed to have injured the others with a sharp weapon before turning it on himself.
BG Tampines Rovers’ ACL2 hopes still alive after opponents stripped of first-leg win
Pickleball and foam parties: StarDream Cruises president on renewing the cruise experience
Fun outings at Sentosa with Disney sparkle and immersive curations
Ancient Chinese legends and Disney icons saddle up to gallop into the Year of the Fire Horse.