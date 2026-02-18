Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 18, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 18, 2026, 08:30 AM

Firms and HR professionals support Budget 2026’s push for strong S’porean core in workforce

More flexibility would be good as firms cite transition risks and cost pressures.

READ MORE HERE

Muslim fasting month of Ramadan to start on Feb 19

The crescent moon was not visible at sunset on Feb 17.

READ MORE HERE

Marking the National Pledge at 60

The values embedded in the pledge crafted by S. Rajaratnam continue to resonate and inspire, says the writer. 

READ MORE HERE

S’poreans want regional work opportunities but life worries get in the way

On paper, Singaporeans appear open to the idea of working overseas. 

READ MORE HERE

30 by 30 no more: What is S’pore’s plan for local food production?

Stockpiling food might work for now, but consider if Singapore can truly afford to abandon local farming. Green Pulse hosts discuss the challenges in this episode of the podcast.

READ MORE HERE

Family of 5 killed in suspected murder in Kuantan

The father is believed to have injured the others with a sharp weapon before turning it on himself.

READ MORE HERE

BG Tampines Rovers’ ACL2 hopes still alive after opponents stripped of first-leg win

The Singapore side, who lost 4-0, have been awarded a 3-0 victory by AFC.

READ MORE HERE

Pickleball and foam parties: StarDream Cruises president on renewing the cruise experience

The company’s emphasis on experience has become central to its strategy.

READ MORE HERE

Fun outings at Sentosa with Disney sparkle and immersive curations

Ancient Chinese legends and Disney icons saddle up to gallop into the Year of the Fire Horse.

READ MORE HERE

Good news, millennials: The side part has returned

The style is being embraced by some of the most followed women on the planet.

READ MORE HERE

