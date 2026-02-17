Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 17, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
$15.1b budget surplus reflects uncertain economy, cyclical windfalls: Economists
MPs said such surpluses should be funneled back into society, and used to tackle long-term challenges.
New initiative lets wealthy fund organisations helping unemployed youth in S’pore, Thailand
6 months to show you that AI is much more than a smarter Google
A six-month free premium AI access could be a game changer that reshapes how we learn, make decisions and approach tasks.
S’porean professor beats CNY travel rush to return from China for reunion dinner
No bak kwa, secure all doors: SPCA’s tips on keeping pets safe during CNY
3 local CNY movies at Golden Village eligible for SG Culture Pass credits
The property guide price is not what you’ll pay: Australia cracks down on underquoting ‘plague’
The entrenched problem of underquoting or price baiting has made it harder for buyers to hunt for a home they can afford.
Malaysia’s opposition fractures as sacked leader races to PAS, threatens Muhyiddin’s grip
Perikatan Nasional can no longer house the warring factions in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.