Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 17, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 17, 2026, 08:20 AM

$15.1b budget surplus reflects uncertain economy, cyclical windfalls: Economists

MPs said such surpluses should be funneled back into society, and used to tackle long-term challenges.

New initiative lets wealthy fund organisations helping unemployed youth in S’pore, Thailand

The initiative is working with 14 organisations across Singapore and Thailand.

6 months to show you that AI is much more than a smarter Google

A six-month free premium AI access could be a game changer that reshapes how we learn, make decisions and approach tasks.

S’porean professor beats CNY travel rush to return from China for reunion dinner

For the reunion dinner spread, he and his parents like to keep things simple. 

No bak kwa, secure all doors: SPCA’s tips on keeping pets safe during CNY

Food waste and festive noises could pose risks to pets.

3 local CNY movies at Golden Village eligible for SG Culture Pass credits

Patrons can select their preferred screening date, time and seats.

The property guide price is not what you’ll pay: Australia cracks down on underquoting ‘plague’

The entrenched problem of underquoting or price baiting has made it harder for buyers to hunt for a home they can afford.

Malaysia’s opposition fractures as sacked leader races to PAS, threatens Muhyiddin’s grip

Perikatan Nasional can no longer house the warring factions in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

3 taken to hospital after fire at Hougang HDB void deck

The fire involved construction materials, said SCDF.

Man jailed for speeding over 30kmh above limit, killing woman

The driver was at a residential area in Bukit Batok West.

