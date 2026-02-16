Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 16, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore’s harmony must be actively renewed: PM Wong in CNY message
Ong Ye Kung ‘not very worried’ about measles spreading despite rise in cases
503 new TB cases reported in Malaysia
Is Mediacorp’s 2026 World Cup deal a ‘national service’ or business strategy?
It may want to drive up subscriptions, but recouping full cost will be hard, noted analysts.
ST Explainer: What contributes to success in AI?
In his Budget 2026 speech, PM Wong laid out plans to ramp up national support to help businesses adopt AI.
Sarawak eyes more pig farms even as other Malaysian states raise a stink
Push comes as disease outbreaks, land-use pressures are reshaping industry elsewhere.
New flight plan for CPF savings: Long overdue, but may not suit everyone
Proposed scheme offers a steady glidepath, but members must be prepared for mid-air volatility.
Not every market dip is a buying opportunity. Here’s what investors need to know
Businessman’s assets frozen to cover remaining $7.6m of divorce settlement
Ex-wife highlighted his suspicious financial moves and his intention to move to Dubai.