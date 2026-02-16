Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 16, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 16, 2026, 07:21 AM

S’pore’s harmony must be actively renewed: PM Wong in CNY message

Singaporeans must uphold mutual respect, deepen bonds, he added.

Ong Ye Kung ‘not very worried’ about measles spreading despite rise in cases

He said 99 per cent of the adult population here have immunity to the virus.

503 new TB cases reported in Malaysia

Preventive measures include wearing face masks in crowded areas, said authorities.

Is Mediacorp’s 2026 World Cup deal a ‘national service’ or business strategy?

It may want to drive up subscriptions, but recouping full cost will be hard, noted analysts.

ST Explainer: What contributes to success in AI?

In his Budget 2026 speech, PM Wong laid out plans to ramp up national support to help businesses adopt AI.

Sarawak eyes more pig farms even as other Malaysian states raise a stink

Push comes as disease outbreaks, land-use pressures are reshaping industry elsewhere.

New flight plan for CPF savings: Long overdue, but may not suit everyone

Proposed scheme offers a steady glidepath, but members must be prepared for mid-air volatility.

Not every market dip is a buying opportunity. Here’s what investors need to know

Evaluate whether a market decline is temporary or signals a more fundamental issue.

Businessman’s assets frozen to cover remaining $7.6m of divorce settlement

Ex-wife highlighted his suspicious financial moves and his intention to move to Dubai.

Five ways to squeeze more uses from your oranges

Orange peels can be used to make salad dressing, syrup or infused oil.

