Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 15, 2026

They’re 100 and full of life: Super seniors defy expectations at S’pore’s active ageing centres
More and older seniors are participating in the diverse programmes at active ageing centres islandwide.
Student care operator Little Professors under probe by authorities over unpaid salaries of 54 staff
Parents have been double charged via GIRO deductions for their children’s February student care fees.
Lorong AI: Collaborative hub sets blueprint for Singapore’s future AI park in one-north
One year after Lorong AI opened its doors in Chinatown, a second site will soon be launched at one-north.
‘As if the world is breaking’: Tampines residents woken up by traffic noise in the wee hours
Bangladesh freezes bank accounts of S’porean tycoon amid probes; businessman denies allegations
Mr Muhammed Aziz Khan is not the only Bangladeshi-born Singaporean being investigated by the authorities there.
Galloping in harmony: CNY, Singapore-style
Ethnic festivals in the Republic have adapted to its distinct multicultural texture. The Chinese New Year is no exception, says the writer.
Ramadan bazaar kicks off in Geylang Serai with Hari Raya light-up
The yearly market will run until March 21, three days longer than its previous iteration.
Huttons Asia, property agent, law firm sued over 99-1 deal for condo bought by foreigner and student
The couple took legal action after IRAS imposed a $406,285 penalty, including a 50 per cent surcharge.
‘They are not forgotten’: Volunteer spends holidays with long-stay IMH patients for 15 years
He leads a volunteer group called The Achievers at IMH, focusing on long-stay patients with no family support.
‘Loved students like her own’: Tributes pour in for beloved former PLMGS teacher who dies at 93
She taught at the school for half a century and “nobody would say they didn’t love her”, said a former student.