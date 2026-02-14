Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 14, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
NEL power system to be upgraded; rail task force proposals to be rolled out
With platform fees up, which ride-hailing app in Singapore offers the best value?
A team of ST reporters booked a total of 45 trips across five ride-hailing apps to compare them.
Burning smell may be due to gases from recent peatland, vegetation fires: NEA
What you need to know about the PARF rebate
Singapore’s SkillsFuture reset must go beyond just AI readiness
The challenge ahead is ensuring training is relevant, embedded in work and recognised by employers, says the writer.
RI, Hwa Chong record low cut-off points for entry in 2026; overall dip across JCs
Singapore retailer Mustafa said to be facing challenges in opening Johor Bahru store
JB is now ‘Singapore-priced’, say Johoreans
Retailers are facing a double blow, with locals priced out and cross-border shoppers deterred by a stronger ringgit.