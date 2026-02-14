Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 14, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 14, 2026, 08:00 AM

NEL power system to be upgraded; rail task force proposals to be rolled out

The works will take several years to complete.

READ MORE HERE

With platform fees up, which ride-hailing app in Singapore offers the best value?

A team of ST reporters booked a total of 45 trips across five ride-hailing apps to compare them.

READ MORE HERE

Burning smell may be due to gases from recent peatland, vegetation fires: NEA

These fires can release a complex mixture of gases.

READ MORE HERE

What you need to know about the PARF rebate

The PARF rebate will be lowered by 45 percentage points.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s SkillsFuture reset must go beyond just AI readiness

The challenge ahead is ensuring training is relevant, embedded in work and recognised by employers, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

RI, Hwa Chong record low cut-off points for entry in 2026; overall dip across JCs

The latest posting results for the new school year were released on Feb 3. 

READ MORE HERE

Singapore retailer Mustafa said to be facing challenges in opening Johor Bahru store

The retailer currently operates Mustafa Centre in Syed Alwi Road.

READ MORE HERE

JB is now ‘Singapore-priced’, say Johoreans

Retailers are facing a double blow, with locals priced out and cross-border shoppers deterred by a stronger ringgit.

READ MORE HERE

Real estate agencies to crack down on improper distribution of property fliers

 There will be penalties for agents who breach the rules.

READ MORE HERE

NTU to counsel students after CNY lo hei event draws flak over food waste

A video showed students tossing yusheng into the air and at one another.

READ MORE HERE

