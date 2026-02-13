Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 13, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 13, 2026, 07:44 AM

Budget 2026: Goodies S’poreans will get

They range from CDC vouchers to payouts meant to defray cost-of-living pressures.

READ MORE HERE

Check your benefits and estimated tax

Find out what you are eligible for with our Budget 2026 calculator.

READ MORE HERE

Making your CPF work harder for a comfortable retirement

The new investment scheme is designed primarily to suit less financially savvy members.

READ MORE HERE

CDC vouchers tell only half the story about giveaways

Some feel not all households should get these vouchers, but most support remain targeted.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore Pools wrongly gave double payouts to 3,000 winning bets

It is recovering the extra payouts, while refunding 13,000 other affected bets.

READ MORE HERE

Hazy conditions could hit S’pore in the coming weeks

Measures to safeguard public health will be implemented should the situation worsen.

READ MORE HERE

Suspect in Sims View axe attack faces charge of attempted murder

Both parties are known to each other, the police said.

READ MORE HERE

TB outbreak in Malaysia: Should you defer travel plans?

It is generally sensible to wear a mask in crowded places.

READ MORE HERE

Platform fees for Gojek, Ryde go up from Feb

Tada is the only ride-hailing platform to not introduce any fee adjustments so far.

READ MORE HERE

Over 2,000 BMW cars here affected by global recall over fire risk

The two authorised dealerships in Singapore are reaching out to customers.

READ MORE HERE

