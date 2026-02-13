Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 13, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Budget 2026: Goodies S’poreans will get
Check your benefits and estimated tax
Making your CPF work harder for a comfortable retirement
The new investment scheme is designed primarily to suit less financially savvy members.
CDC vouchers tell only half the story about giveaways
Some feel not all households should get these vouchers, but most support remain targeted.