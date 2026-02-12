Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 12, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Tampines, Bukit Merah BTOs most popular among first-timers in Feb launch
Nearly 7 such applicants vying for each of the 337 four-room flats in Tampines projects.
New stats on wealth, income, social mobility should spark debate on inequality: Experts
MUIS defends policy of charging market-rate rent for wakaf properties
4 things on S’pore companies’ wish lists for Budget 2026
Subsidies to defray costs and hiring of more workers, and caps on rental hikes on lists.
Temporary or permanent relief? The future of CDC vouchers
With inflation cooling to trend levels, can S’poreans wean off the ‘free money’ reliance?
AI jolts coming for S’pore’s workers: ‘Great Resignation’ professor
Pointed signals: Why S’pore is standing its ground on cyberthreats
Govt’s approach to speak openly about UNC3886 is a calibrated one, with several goals in mind.
Firms fret over how lease tenures, costs of coastal defences could impact business
Such costs may involve more than just the actual construction of seawalls or other defences, they say.
Changi Airport sales exec who helped traveller find missing daughter wins award
She provided support after mother returned to Vietnam while daughter was hospitalised.
Malaysia’s new rail system stages preview run, 2027 launch on track
Being built by China, the 665-km line will boost links between KL and east coast towns.