Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 12, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 12, 2026, 08:02 AM

Tampines, Bukit Merah BTOs most popular among first-timers in Feb launch

Nearly 7 such applicants vying for each of the 337 four-room flats in Tampines projects.

New stats on wealth, income, social mobility should spark debate on inequality: Experts

Amount of redistribution, trade-offs can be fine-tuned to reflect changing needs.

MUIS defends policy of charging market-rate rent for wakaf properties

In the Kampong Gelam precinct, 26 of the more than 600 shophouses are on wakaf land.

4 things on S’pore companies’ wish lists for Budget 2026

Subsidies to defray costs and hiring of more workers, and caps on rental hikes on lists.

Temporary or permanent relief? The future of CDC vouchers

With inflation cooling to trend levels, can S’poreans wean off the ‘free money’ reliance?

AI jolts coming for S’pore’s workers: ‘Great Resignation’ professor

White-collar workers who are at risk could spend more time on side hustles.

Pointed signals: Why S’pore is standing its ground on cyberthreats

Govt’s approach to speak openly about UNC3886 is a calibrated one, with several goals in mind.

Firms fret over how lease tenures, costs of coastal defences could impact business

Such costs may involve more than just the actual construction of seawalls or other defences, they say.

Changi Airport sales exec who helped traveller find missing daughter wins award

She provided support after mother returned to Vietnam while daughter was hospitalised.

Malaysia’s new rail system stages preview run, 2027 launch on track

Being built by China, the 665-km line will boost links between KL and east coast towns.

