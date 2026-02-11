Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 11, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Public accounts watchdog stresses importance of modernising public sector IT systems
Some telco technical data may open more doors for cyber attackers: Experts
S’pore remains least corrupt nation in Asia-Pacific region
Spat between Chinese restaurant and influencer sparks govt scrutiny
Their accounts on a microblogging site were suspended after row over food transparency.
More Budget support needed for SMEs to navigate challenges: Panel
The uncomfortable truths about inclusive growth in S’pore
Teen under probe for riding deregistered motorbike without licence
Flights of fancy: S’pore Airshow 2026 in pictures
What should you keep in your home medicine cabinet?
Jail, caning for man who lied about his age and raped 13-year-old girl
He engaged in sexual acts with the girl at a staircase landing while she was in her school uniform.