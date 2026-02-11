Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 11, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 11, 2026, 07:55 AM

Public accounts watchdog stresses importance of modernising public sector IT systems

It also highlighted recurring lapses in procurement and contract management.

READ MORE HERE

Some telco technical data may open more doors for cyber attackers: Experts

It may give hackers access to critical networks and lead to outages and data leaks.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore remains least corrupt nation in Asia-Pacific region

The report noted, however, that corruption is worsening globally.

READ MORE HERE

Spat between Chinese restaurant and influencer sparks govt scrutiny

Their accounts on a microblogging site were suspended after row over food transparency.

READ MORE HERE

More Budget support needed for SMEs to navigate challenges: Panel

One of the key challenges SMEs face is expanding into overseas markets, they noted.

READ MORE HERE

The uncomfortable truths about inclusive growth in S’pore

Singapore should also expect structural pressures pushing inequality upwards.

READ MORE HERE

Teen under probe for riding deregistered motorbike without licence

She is also being investigated for using a vehicle without insurance coverage.

READ MORE HERE

Flights of fancy: S’pore Airshow 2026 in pictures

Relive the high-octane action from Asia’s biggest aerospace showcase.

READ MORE HERE

What should you keep in your home medicine cabinet?

Just remember that “over-the-counter” does not mean a medicine is safe for everyone.

READ MORE HERE

Jail, caning for man who lied about his age and raped 13-year-old girl

He engaged in sexual acts with the girl at a staircase landing while she was in her school uniform.

READ MORE HERE

