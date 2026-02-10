Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 10, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 10, 2026, 08:09 AM

S’pore upgrades 2026 economic growth forecast to 2-4% after outperforming in 2025

Economy grew 6.9 per cent in final quarter of 2025, much better than expected.

READ MORE HERE

What is UNC3886, the group that attacked S’pore’s telcos?

It is known to have attacked organisations in the US, Europe and parts of Asia.

READ MORE HERE

First S’porean charged under Malaysia’s anti-littering law fined

He threw a cigarette butt in a public place instead of a designated container in KL.

READ MORE HERE

Loose ends being tied up to restore bus arrival time system: Jeffrey Siow

LTA had said on Feb 7 that bus arrival times were restored to above 90 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

UOB goes appointment-only for gold purchases at main branch

Customers can book their slots via UOB’s website from 6pm on Thursday.

READ MORE HERE

More can be done to help the retrenched: Desmond Choo

Nearly 11,000 workers here lost their jobs in the first nine months of 2025.

READ MORE HERE

After a strong year, this Singapore Budget faces tough choices

Fiscal discipline and a spirit of innovation will be needed at a time of many competing needs.

READ MORE HERE

Phuket cracks down on motorcycle rentals, reckless riding by foreigners

Thai city aims to curb road accidents and maintain its image as a tourist site.

READ MORE HERE

Sumiko at 62: Four simple exercises to improve balance

Stay steady as you age with the right balance exercises from an SGH physiotherapist.

READ MORE HERE

Convicted market maker testifies at Goh Jin Hian’s criminal trial

He was charged along with Goh, the son of former prime minister Goh Chok Tong, in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

