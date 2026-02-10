Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 10, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore upgrades 2026 economic growth forecast to 2-4% after outperforming in 2025
What is UNC3886, the group that attacked S’pore’s telcos?
First S’porean charged under Malaysia’s anti-littering law fined
Loose ends being tied up to restore bus arrival time system: Jeffrey Siow
UOB goes appointment-only for gold purchases at main branch
More can be done to help the retrenched: Desmond Choo
After a strong year, this Singapore Budget faces tough choices
Fiscal discipline and a spirit of innovation will be needed at a time of many competing needs.
Phuket cracks down on motorcycle rentals, reckless riding by foreigners
Sumiko at 62: Four simple exercises to improve balance
Convicted market maker testifies at Goh Jin Hian’s criminal trial
He was charged along with Goh, the son of former prime minister Goh Chok Tong, in 2023.