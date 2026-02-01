Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 1, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 01, 2026, 07:55 AM

Shorter waits for 1,300 BTO flats on sale in Feb

Tampines project to be ready in less than two years.

When sexual assault victims are accused of lying by their own families

Counsellors explain the dangers of not believing victims and the impact this can have on the home.

MOM urges employers to advise travelling helpers to take precautions against Nipah virus

Helpers who feel unwell during or after travel should see a doctor immediately, it added.

Life after... finding out her dad was hanged in drug case when she was 2

Adeline Wong never knew why her father died. She was 33 when she learnt the truth.

S’pore a ‘special place’ in giving journey of Facebook co-founder, wife

S’pore’s richest man and his wife view philanthropy as a responsibility that comes with privilege.

Warong Nasi Pariaman gets help to explore options after its announced closure

URA said median rents of shophouses in historic districts have increased at a moderate pace.

The BMT Journey: Inside Basic Military Training Centre’s School 2

Four recruits undergo eight weeks of physical training ahead of BMT. Here are their stories.

Man asks HDB to repossess flat so that ex-wife will get less money

He ‘caused prejudice’ to the wife because flat likely to have fetched more if listed on open market.

S’pore’s ‘radiation detectives’ ensure safety as S-E Asia explores nuclear energy

Knowing the ambient radioactivity levels is crucial before nuclear plants emerge in the region.

S. Korea weighs new sugar tax amid craze over Dubai chewy cookie

Seoul considers action as viral, high-calorie dessert sets off alarm bells.

