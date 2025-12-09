Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 9, 2025

Japan earthquake: 23 injured, tsunami warning lifted following 7.6-magnitude temblor
Tender for historic Moulmein Road site awarded to Dempsey Hill developer
Thai air strikes on Cambodia leave peace accord near collapse
PM Anutin dismissed immediate negotiations with Cambodia, reflecting a need to be seen as tough ahead of Thai polls.
Singapore Airshow returns in 2026 with first-ever Space Summit
SingPost to increase regular domestic postage rate by 10 cents from Jan
The new rate for standard regular mail and standard large mail will be $0.62 and $0.90 respectively.
S’pore must take bolder steps to keep thriving as a global financial hub: Ex-DBS chief
Several blockchain and tokenisation pilots remain on an experimental level, Mr Piyush Gupta said.
Isetan to shut NEX store in April 2026
Meet the man with the festive touch for Christmas Wonderland
He joined Tangs in 1985 as a display artist and got to learn from a master in window dressing in Singapore.
The imperialist vision behind the new US National Security Strategy
It goes beyond transactionalism and sees a world in which smaller nations are told what to do by bigger powers, writes Jonathan Eyal.