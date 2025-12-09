Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 9, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 09, 2025, 07:51 AM

Japan earthquake: 23 injured, tsunami warning lifted following 7.6-magnitude temblor

The tsunami warning was issued for the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate.

READ MORE HERE

Tender for historic Moulmein Road site awarded to Dempsey Hill developer

Country City submitted the highest offer of $388,800 a month.

READ MORE HERE

Thai air strikes on Cambodia leave peace accord near collapse

PM Anutin dismissed immediate negotiations with Cambodia, reflecting a need to be seen as tough ahead of Thai polls.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Singapore Airshow returns in 2026 with first-ever Space Summit

The event will run from Feb 3 to 8 next year.

READ MORE HERE

SingPost to increase regular domestic postage rate by 10 cents from Jan

The new rate for standard regular mail and standard large mail will be $0.62 and $0.90 respectively.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore must take bolder steps to keep thriving as a global financial hub: Ex-DBS chief

Several blockchain and tokenisation pilots remain on an experimental level, Mr Piyush Gupta said.

READ MORE HERE

Isetan to shut NEX store in April 2026

The move will leave the Orchard Rd flagship as the its sole outlet in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Meet the man with the festive touch for Christmas Wonderland

He joined Tangs in 1985 as a display artist and got to learn from a master in window dressing in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

The imperialist vision behind the new US National Security Strategy

It goes beyond transactionalism and sees a world in which smaller nations are told what to do by bigger powers, writes Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

Why Ha Long City in Vietnam is worth a stay

Visit Ha Long for cultural experiences and the relaxed ambience of low season.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.