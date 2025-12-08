Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 8, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Riders guided off train at Tanjong Pagar station after power bank emits smoke
25 days to a ‘bloodless coup’
The Albatross File: Inside Separation zooms in on the critical three weeks leading up to S’pore’s independence in 1965.
How a fatal virus sparked Pulau Ubin’s mouse-deer boom
The island is now the easiest place in the world to encounter the greater mouse-deer.
5 years, 500 rescues: Food rescue group kept 1.6m kg of produce from the bin
Since 2020, the organisation has rescued about 75 truckloads worth of produce from being thrown away.
Vending machines in Punggol offer food, everyday essentials
India’s largest carrier faces government and passenger wrath
IndiGo cancelled more than 2,000 flights after failing to create a pilot roster in line with new rest rules.
Dual concepts, one space: S’pore eateries stretch rent and cut costs
China’s ChemLex unveils S’pore drug discovery lab powered by AI
A damaged knee didn’t stop me running the StanChart 10km race
It’s been a physical and mental journey for this weekend warrior in his late 30s to cross the finish line.