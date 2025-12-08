Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 8, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 08, 2025, 07:55 AM

Riders guided off train at Tanjong Pagar station after power bank emits smoke

The incident occurred on Dec 5 with no injuries reported.

READ MORE HERE

25 days to a ‘bloodless coup’

The Albatross File: Inside Separation zooms in on the critical three weeks leading up to S’pore’s independence in 1965.

READ MORE HERE

How a fatal virus sparked Pulau Ubin’s mouse-deer boom

The island is now the easiest place in the world to encounter the greater mouse-deer.

READ MORE HERE

5 years, 500 rescues: Food rescue group kept 1.6m kg of produce from the bin

Since 2020, the organisation has rescued about 75 truckloads worth of produce from being thrown away.

READ MORE HERE

Vending machines in Punggol offer food, everyday essentials

They are stocked with drinks, snacks, hot food and daily essentials like shampoo.

READ MORE HERE

India’s largest carrier faces government and passenger wrath

IndiGo cancelled more than 2,000 flights after failing to create a pilot roster in line with new rest rules.  

READ MORE HERE

Dual concepts, one space: S’pore eateries stretch rent and cut costs

Some F&B operators find shared spaces make better business sense.

READ MORE HERE

China’s ChemLex unveils S’pore drug discovery lab powered by AI

The fully automated one-north facility cuts manual labour, odds of human error.

READ MORE HERE

A damaged knee didn’t stop me running the StanChart 10km race

It’s been a physical and mental journey for this weekend warrior in his late 30s to cross the finish line.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore actor Collin Chee apologises for leaking details of Benz Hui’s funeral

Chee said Hui’s family has not responded to his apologies.

READ MORE HERE

