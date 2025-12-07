Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 7, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Police block SRS Auto from disposing of its vehicles as probe into car leasing firms widen
$50m sale listing for S’pore building linked to Cambodian tycoon in scam probe removed after 3 days
The building is owned by a 25-year-old, whose father was arrested for alleged money laundering links.
Over 14,000 flats in Tengah completed, new neighbourhood centre to open in Q1 2026
The 16,000 sq m neighbourhood centre will include a polyclinic and over 40 retail and dining outlets.
S’pore and rest of world worse off after US tariffs; ties within ASEAN must stay on track: SM Lee
Smaller countries are the most vulnerable in a less certain world, said the Senior Minister.
5 takeaways for Asia from Trump’s new national security strategy
It puts the Western Hemisphere first, is less hawkish on China and is focused on protecting the US economy.
She had her daughter through IVF, ensuring the baby would not inherit her genetic condition
We asked more than 40 people to track their coffee consumption for a week. Here is what we found
We analysed coffee habits of over 40 people, uncovering trends shaping Singapore's coffee culture.
How love sparked this heartland baker’s rise to win World Confectioner of the Year 2025
Former dance instructor Joanne Huang learnt baking in secret to help her husband and is now an accomplished confectioner.
Is Forrest Li’s $2 million bonus for the Lions good for sport?
Fewer Chinese tourists might be the overtourism break Japan needs
Despite the adverse economic impact, Japanese are largely relieved that there are fewer tourists.