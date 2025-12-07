Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 7, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 07, 2025, 08:40 AM

Police block SRS Auto from disposing of its vehicles as probe into car leasing firms widen

The order blocks the sale and transfer of vehicles owned by the car leasing firm.

READ MORE HERE

$50m sale listing for S’pore building linked to Cambodian tycoon in scam probe removed after 3 days

The building is owned by a 25-year-old, whose father was arrested for alleged money laundering links.

READ MORE HERE

Over 14,000 flats in Tengah completed, new neighbourhood centre to open in Q1 2026

The 16,000 sq m neighbourhood centre will include a polyclinic and over 40 retail and dining outlets.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore and rest of world worse off after US tariffs; ties within ASEAN must stay on track: SM Lee

Smaller countries are the most vulnerable in a less certain world, said the Senior Minister.

READ MORE HERE

5 takeaways for Asia from Trump’s new national security strategy

It puts the Western Hemisphere first, is less hawkish on China and is focused on protecting the US economy.

READ MORE HERE

She had her daughter through IVF, ensuring the baby would not inherit her genetic condition

The rare condition leads to a significantly increased risk of colorectal cancer.

READ MORE HERE

We asked more than 40 people to track their coffee consumption for a week. Here is what we found

We analysed coffee habits of over 40 people, uncovering trends shaping Singapore's coffee culture.

READ MORE HERE

How love sparked this heartland baker’s rise to win World Confectioner of the Year 2025

Former dance instructor Joanne Huang learnt baking in secret to help her husband and is now an accomplished confectioner.

READ MORE HERE

Is Forrest Li’s $2 million bonus for the Lions good for sport?

The quantum of the reward is unprecedented in Singapore football and in local sport.

READ MORE HERE

Fewer Chinese tourists might be the overtourism break Japan needs

Despite the adverse economic impact, Japanese are largely relieved that there are fewer tourists.

READ MORE HERE

