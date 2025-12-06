Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 6, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S'pore commits record $37 billion to drive research, innovation and enterprise over next five years
New research programmes driving national strategic priorities and creating economic value will be launched.
Cross-border taxis more attractive with flexible drop-offs but concerns remain on scheme’s viability
Proposed changes could still fall short of the door-to-door services that consumers increasingly want, say stakeholders.
New task force set up by Govt to support those with disabilities; Enabling Village opens new space
What impact will UN climate conference COP30 have on South-east Asia?
A deal agreed upon by almost 200 countries at the close of the summit has been slammed as weak.
Mexico to kick off 2026 World Cup against South Africa, US get dream draw
Defending champions Argentina are grouped with Algeria, Austria and debutants Jordan.
SEA Games 2025: Speedy Daryl Tan chasing records on the track and Rubik’s Cube
The sprinter’s speed cubing skill has earned him 18 Guinness World Records since 2020.
Sabah faces political uncertainty after death of divisive leader Bung Moktar
The Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman kept his state seat of Lamag just days before his death.
Is Donald Trump Jr the man to watch in 2028?
He could play a major role in the next election - as a backstage presence or a surprise candidate, says ST’s Ravi Velloor.
Jail, caning for man who raped 12-year-old girl, tried to obstruct trial with hunger strike
World Christmas Market returns to Marina Bay
Make a fabric Christmas tree using Japanese craft technique called tsumami-zaiku at a series of workshops.