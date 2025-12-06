Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 6, 2025

S'pore commits record $37 billion to drive research, innovation and enterprise over next five years

New research programmes driving national strategic priorities and creating economic value will be launched.

Cross-border taxis more attractive with flexible drop-offs but concerns remain on scheme’s viability

Proposed changes could still fall short of the door-to-door services that consumers increasingly want, say stakeholders.

New task force set up by Govt to support those with disabilities; Enabling Village opens new space

The task force will make its recommendations public in 2026.

What impact will UN climate conference COP30 have on South-east Asia?

A deal agreed upon by almost 200 countries at the close of the summit has been slammed as weak.

Mexico to kick off 2026 World Cup against South Africa, US get dream draw

Defending champions Argentina are grouped with Algeria, Austria and debutants Jordan.

SEA Games 2025: Speedy Daryl Tan chasing records on the track and Rubik’s Cube

The sprinter’s speed cubing skill has earned him 18 Guinness World Records since 2020.

Sabah faces political uncertainty after death of divisive leader Bung Moktar

The Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman kept his state seat of Lamag just days before his death.

Is Donald Trump Jr the man to watch in 2028?

He could play a major role in the next election - as a backstage presence or a surprise candidate, says ST’s Ravi Velloor.

Jail, caning for man who raped 12-year-old girl, tried to obstruct trial with hunger strike

He asked to meet the girl after she sent him a message on Telegram.

World Christmas Market returns to Marina Bay

Make a fabric Christmas tree using Japanese craft technique called tsumami-zaiku at a series of workshops.

