Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 5, 2025

Timely information is critical to prevent confusion when MRT services are down

Early information on as many channels as possible will help ease station congestion, writes ST’s Kenneth Cheng.

An HIP re-poll may raise questions if not handled sensitively, say observers

The views of Tiong Bahru residents who did not vote or voted “no” should be heard and understood, they added.

‘Abnormal’ ECG result puts Soh Rui Yong’s SEA Games in doubt

Despite the concerns, he plans to take part in two events in the Singapore Marathon this weekend.

Pageant director files criminal complaint against Miss Universe 2025 winner

He alleged that Mexico’s Fatima Bosch repeatedly defamed him.

S’pore, Malaysia will jointly study optimal air traffic management

Infrastructure to boost resilience of water supply also discussed at leaders’ retreat.

Pritam Singh loses appeal against conviction: Key points from the case

WP leaders were engaged in an exercise of risk assessment, damage control, said Justice Steven Chong.

55 billionaires in S’pore in 2025, with total net worth of $335b

Their total wealth jumped 66 per cent from 2024.

Almost a third of firms on regional list of top employers have S’pore presence

Hospitality employers took three of the top six slots, with Capella Hotels & Resorts placed third.

Who is left, when illness takes away your mind or body?

A neurologist reflects on the sense of self and how it can drive survival or live on in memories.

Man charged with having 28 Kpods for trafficking purposes at Marsiling home

HSA officers went to the man’s home after a vape was found in his rental vehicle.

