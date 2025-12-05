Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 5, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Timely information is critical to prevent confusion when MRT services are down
Early information on as many channels as possible will help ease station congestion, writes ST’s Kenneth Cheng.
An HIP re-poll may raise questions if not handled sensitively, say observers
The views of Tiong Bahru residents who did not vote or voted “no” should be heard and understood, they added.
‘Abnormal’ ECG result puts Soh Rui Yong’s SEA Games in doubt
Despite the concerns, he plans to take part in two events in the Singapore Marathon this weekend.
Pageant director files criminal complaint against Miss Universe 2025 winner
S’pore, Malaysia will jointly study optimal air traffic management
Infrastructure to boost resilience of water supply also discussed at leaders’ retreat.
Pritam Singh loses appeal against conviction: Key points from the case
WP leaders were engaged in an exercise of risk assessment, damage control, said Justice Steven Chong.
55 billionaires in S’pore in 2025, with total net worth of $335b
Almost a third of firms on regional list of top employers have S’pore presence
Hospitality employers took three of the top six slots, with Capella Hotels & Resorts placed third.
Who is left, when illness takes away your mind or body?
A neurologist reflects on the sense of self and how it can drive survival or live on in memories.