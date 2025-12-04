Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 4, 2025

Rail operators to prioritise alerting riders at affected stations to minor delays

This will replace the current generic advisory on maximum travel time for affected passengers.

Cordlife faces civil claims of at least $5.45m from parents

Claimants also want firm to declare it is liable for the loss and damage arising from its negligence.

With large clusters of ageing flats, S’pore’s oldest estates hit a turning point

Renewing old neighbourhoods requires striking a delicate balance.

How the Performing Artiste Work Permit scheme was misused

Recent enforcement operations have uncovered widespread abuse by syndicates.

‘Abang Polis’ touched by fame as banter with Malaysian anglers goes viral

The fishermen did not realise strong winds had caused their boat to drift into Singapore waters.

Chinese voter exodus from Malaysia’s DAP dents Anwar’s 2nd-term hopes

Drop in support in Sabah leaves PM’s coalition without its strongest vote bank.

Macron’s China visit, Putin’s India trip will show Europe no longer sets the agenda

Both are likely to return home empty-handed when it comes to trade and Ukraine war.

Just 11, but S’pore skateboarder ready to roll at SEA Games

Felix Balzer is Singapore’s youngest athlete at the upcoming Games in Thailand.

Why S’pore K-drama fans are still flocking to Jeju Island in South Korea

In 2024, Singaporeans made up the third-largest group of visitors from ASEAN.

Migrant worker given jail term over bogus work injury claim fails in High Court appeal

The judge said the worker told multiple lies in his MOM statements.

