Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 31, 2025

Woodlands to become first town to customise health activities for residents
Babies with high screen time may become anxious teens with slower decision-making
Parents reading to kids at age three can reduce negative effects of screen time on the brain, earlier study finds.
Durian lovers in S’pore shell out for Musang King after prices plunge up north
2026 outlook: What’s next for property
Govt schemes: Which ones expire soon, which ones don’t?
SkillsFuture looking into issue affecting portal access ahead of Dec 31 credit expiry
Key events of 2025, as captured in ST front-page headlines
From a trade war to turbulence in the region and stock markets, here are some major highlights.
Tariff cuts, rate cuts and market turmoil on the cards in 2026
The yen could surge in 2026, while AI-related stocks may come under pressure, drag down the US stock market.
NUS professor dismissed over sexual misconduct allegations plans to appeal
S’pore athletes announce their engagement
Badminton star Yeo Jia Min and ex-national swimmer Pang Sheng Jun have been dating for five years.