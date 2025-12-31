Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 31, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 31, 2025, 07:50 AM

Woodlands to become first town to customise health activities for residents

HPB said it wants to make healthy living the easy and natural choice for residents.

READ MORE HERE

Babies with high screen time may become anxious teens with slower decision-making

Parents reading to kids at age three can reduce negative effects of screen time on the brain, earlier study finds.

READ MORE HERE

Durian lovers in S’pore shell out for Musang King after prices plunge up north

Prices are at their lowest since 2018, said one durian seller.

READ MORE HERE

2026 outlook: What’s next for property

Between 2026 and 2027, around 35,300 BTO flats are slated to be launched.

READ MORE HERE

Govt schemes: Which ones expire soon, which ones don’t?

Today is the last day to use $500 worth of SkillsFuture credits from a 2020 top-up.

READ MORE HERE

SkillsFuture looking into issue affecting portal access ahead of Dec 31 credit expiry

It is also working closely with affected training providers to guide users.

READ MORE HERE

Key events of 2025, as captured in ST front-page headlines

From a trade war to turbulence in the region and stock markets, here are some major highlights.

READ MORE HERE

Tariff cuts, rate cuts and market turmoil on the cards in 2026

The yen could surge in 2026, while AI-related stocks may come under pressure, drag down the US stock market.

READ MORE HERE

NUS professor dismissed over sexual misconduct allegations plans to appeal

NUS had carried out an internal probe that started on June 30 and ended on Dec 19.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore athletes announce their engagement

Badminton star Yeo Jia Min and ex-national swimmer Pang Sheng Jun have been dating for five years.

READ MORE HERE

