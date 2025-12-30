Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 30, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 30, 2025, 07:54 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Timbre to stop running One Punggol Hawker Centre

Existing stallholders who wish to continue their operations will be retained for at least two years.

READ MORE HERE

Scheduled closures necessary at times, says Jeffrey Siow

Works that would otherwise need 10 nights to complete can be done in one full-day closure, he added.

READ MORE HERE

2026 outlook: What’s next for politics – and the top stories of 2025

All eyes on the Govt’s plans for the economy and meeting Singaporeans’ everyday concerns.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

2 teens on PMD taken to hospital after collision with car in Yishun

The boys were sent flying by the impact of the collision.

READ MORE HERE

China steps out of the shadows to take credit for Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire efforts

Beijing eager to assert that its steadier, lower-key diplomatic approach was superior to Washington’s.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian man linked to Cambodia-based scam ring nabbed at Woodlands Checkpoint

The group is believed to be responsible for nearly 440 cases involving at least $41 million in losses.

READ MORE HERE

Rosmah denies VIP jail claims for Najib as 1MDB legal battles continue

She said security precautions have been taken for his safety, but there is no preferential treatment.

READ MORE HERE

Not every act causing distress is emotional abuse, says judge

Judge dismisses woman’s applications for personal protection orders against husband.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore’s Ayden Sng in top three of world’s 100 Most Handsome Faces

Glenn Yong is at No. 20 on the list compiled by an American website.

READ MORE HERE

The best place I travelled to in 2025 was a nunnery

The writer spent a few days living with a group of nuns in England.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.