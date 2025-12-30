Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 30, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Timbre to stop running One Punggol Hawker Centre
Existing stallholders who wish to continue their operations will be retained for at least two years.
Scheduled closures necessary at times, says Jeffrey Siow
Works that would otherwise need 10 nights to complete can be done in one full-day closure, he added.
2026 outlook: What’s next for politics – and the top stories of 2025
All eyes on the Govt’s plans for the economy and meeting Singaporeans’ everyday concerns.
2 teens on PMD taken to hospital after collision with car in Yishun
China steps out of the shadows to take credit for Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire efforts
Beijing eager to assert that its steadier, lower-key diplomatic approach was superior to Washington’s.
Malaysian man linked to Cambodia-based scam ring nabbed at Woodlands Checkpoint
The group is believed to be responsible for nearly 440 cases involving at least $41 million in losses.
Rosmah denies VIP jail claims for Najib as 1MDB legal battles continue
She said security precautions have been taken for his safety, but there is no preferential treatment.