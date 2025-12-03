Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 3, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 03, 2025, 07:55 AM

MOM to scrap Performing Artiste Work Permit scheme due to rampant abuse

Recent operations found the ‘artistes’ working at public entertainment outlets as ‘freelance hostesses’.

READ MORE HERE

Cyclone Senyar was rare for S-E Asia – could a storm like it ever hit S’pore?

Since late November, floods and landslides have swept the region, claiming close to 900 lives.

READ MORE HERE

Nearly 3 in 5 employers plan to freeze headcount in 2026: SNEF survey

About 8 per cent of bosses are planning to reduce their headcount.

READ MORE HERE

Glossy numbers, uneven realities: S’pore’s job-light recovery

The Republic’s growth numbers look strong but hiring remains slow.

READ MORE HERE

Worker died after being hit by steel bar dislodged by colleague

Coroner accepts MOM’s investigations into 2024 fatal accident at Tuas work site.

READ MORE HERE

People versus power? HK’s fire fallout risks reopening societal divide

Authorities act swiftly to prevent public outrage from sparking another political movement.

READ MORE HERE

Push and pull for S-E Asia as China counters Malaysia’s US trade deal with own pact

How KL balances demands from both sides will be closely watched by its neighbours.

READ MORE HERE

Tie-up to widen career opportunities for Islamic studies grads in S’pore

They will gain access to social sciences programmes while still maintaining their asatizah qualification.

READ MORE HERE

Unearthed: Burial artefacts from Bukit Brown Cemetery find new life

The display in Bishan tells the story of Singapore from the 1800s to the 1970s.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for man who helped firm acquire misappropriated fuel worth nearly $13.6m

Throughout the offending period, he received at least $222,600 in criminal benefits.

READ MORE HERE

