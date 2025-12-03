Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 3, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MOM to scrap Performing Artiste Work Permit scheme due to rampant abuse
Recent operations found the ‘artistes’ working at public entertainment outlets as ‘freelance hostesses’.
Cyclone Senyar was rare for S-E Asia – could a storm like it ever hit S’pore?
Since late November, floods and landslides have swept the region, claiming close to 900 lives.
Nearly 3 in 5 employers plan to freeze headcount in 2026: SNEF survey
Glossy numbers, uneven realities: S’pore’s job-light recovery
Worker died after being hit by steel bar dislodged by colleague
People versus power? HK’s fire fallout risks reopening societal divide
Authorities act swiftly to prevent public outrage from sparking another political movement.
Push and pull for S-E Asia as China counters Malaysia’s US trade deal with own pact
Tie-up to widen career opportunities for Islamic studies grads in S’pore
They will gain access to social sciences programmes while still maintaining their asatizah qualification.