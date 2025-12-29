Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 29, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Rental market stabilises, with higher supply set to cap growth
Cambodian tycoon linked to scams: Authorities may seize more assets in S’pore
The white-collar crime outfit is targeting more than $4 million that was previously undisclosed.
Back-to-school bugs: How to reduce spread of infectious diseases
Myanmar holds restricted election, its first since 2021 coup
Man who had unpasteurised milk daily is only known bovine TB case here
Train to nowhere: Japan’s high-speed rail ambitions hit the skids
High-speed rail projects are stalling nationwide and also holding up growth in secondary cities.
What experts say about investing and saving money in 2026
2026 Outlook: What’s next for tech – and the top stories of 2025
Companies have been encouraged to adopt AI in its operations, and for S’poreans to become ‘fluent’ in AI.
Gmail to let users change their addresses while keeping data
Vending machines: The answer to labour woes?
Nothing suits busy Singaporeans better than a one-stop solution offering affordable food options.