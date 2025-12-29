Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 29, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 29, 2025, 07:52 AM

Rental market stabilises, with higher supply set to cap growth

Tenants will have more choices as new homes and MOP flats enter the market.

READ MORE HERE

Cambodian tycoon linked to scams: Authorities may seize more assets in S’pore

The white-collar crime outfit is targeting more than $4 million that was previously undisclosed.

READ MORE HERE

Back-to-school bugs: How to reduce spread of infectious diseases

Infections often spike at the start of the year when school reopens.

READ MORE HERE

Myanmar holds restricted election, its first since 2021 coup

Some citizens are boycotting polls, while others vote out of a mix of hope and fear.

READ MORE HERE

Man who had unpasteurised milk daily is only known bovine TB case here

The man had been a dairy farmer for 28 years.

READ MORE HERE

Train to nowhere: Japan’s high-speed rail ambitions hit the skids

High-speed rail projects are stalling nationwide and also holding up growth in secondary cities.

READ MORE HERE

What experts say about investing and saving money in 2026

Tech stocks are still riding high on AI demand, but other sectors also show promise.

READ MORE HERE

2026 Outlook: What’s next for tech – and the top stories of 2025

Companies have been encouraged to adopt AI in its operations, and for S’poreans to become ‘fluent’ in AI.

READ MORE HERE

Gmail to let users change their addresses while keeping data

Messages and services would not be lost.

READ MORE HERE

Vending machines: The answer to labour woes?

Nothing suits busy Singaporeans better than a one-stop solution offering affordable food options.

READ MORE HERE

