Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 28, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Over 13,400 HDB flats to reach MOP in 2026; analysts say supply could moderate resale price growth
3D printed hands, tools co-created by Singapore non-profit group plug assistive-tech gaps
Salvage Garden boasts a team of 40 volunteers who run workshops every Sunday in libraries.
2026 outlook: What’s next for crime – and the top stories of 2025
Scammers will face tougher penalties in 2026 with the introduction of mandatory caning for syndicate members and recruiters.
Taiwan rattled by 7-magnitude quake
How a man’s $250k debt ballooned to $21m due to high interest and penalties
The High Court ordered a retrial because it "shocked the conscience" that a $250,000 debt can turn into millions.
Even as Najib faces two decades in jail, damaging divisions haunt Malaysia over 1MDB scandal
While Malaysia's politicians deal with the ramifications of Najib's jailtime, reforms to prevent another 1MDB stall.
No quiet at home: The reality of living with Singapore’s traffic noise
ST measured sound levels in 25 homes near airports, busy roads and the MRT. Here's what we found.
Cambodia, Thailand have agreed terms on new ceasefire. Will it hold?
Cambodia and Thailand had remained locked in intense combat even while they engaged in ceasefire talks.