Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 28, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 28, 2025, 08:34 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Over 13,400 HDB flats to reach MOP in 2026; analysts say supply could moderate resale price growth

The bulk of the flats are in Punggol, Queenstown, and Tampines.

READ MORE HERE

3D printed hands, tools co-created by Singapore non-profit group plug assistive-tech gaps

Salvage Garden boasts a team of 40 volunteers who run workshops every Sunday in libraries.

READ MORE HERE

2026 outlook: What’s next for crime – and the top stories of 2025

Scammers will face tougher penalties in 2026 with the introduction of mandatory caning for syndicate members and recruiters.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Taiwan rattled by 7-magnitude quake

The quake shook buildings in the capital Taipei and had a depth of 73km.

READ MORE HERE

How a man’s $250k debt ballooned to $21m due to high interest and penalties

The High Court ordered a retrial because it "shocked the conscience" that a $250,000 debt can turn into millions.

READ MORE HERE

Even as Najib faces two decades in jail, damaging divisions haunt Malaysia over 1MDB scandal

While Malaysia's politicians deal with the ramifications of Najib's jailtime, reforms to prevent another 1MDB stall.

READ MORE HERE

No quiet at home: The reality of living with Singapore’s traffic noise

ST measured sound levels in 25 homes near airports, busy roads and the MRT. Here's what we found.

READ MORE HERE

Cambodia, Thailand have agreed terms on new ceasefire. Will it hold?

Cambodia and Thailand had remained locked in intense combat even while they engaged in ceasefire talks.

READ MORE HERE

ST Food team’s Best Food and Drink of 2025

These newcomers show why Singapore can and should be proud of its food scene.

READ MORE HERE

Whodunnit? Vietnam’s online sleuths step up their game, tracking true crime

Citizen sleuths face a thin line between vigilantism and criminality, experts say.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.