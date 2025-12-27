Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 27, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 27, 2025, 08:00 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Almost all current IP riders to cease sales by April 2026

New riders must meet MOH rules that aim to curb rising premiums and healthcare costs.

READ MORE HERE

2026 outlook: What’s next for social sector and the top stories of 2025

Megan Khung’s death came under scrutiny this year, with MSF announcing steps to better protect children from abuse.

READ MORE HERE

Living on a 99-year clock in Singapore’s leasehold homes

As the lease on their homes runs down, some worry about falling prices, while others simply treasure what they have, notes ST’s Joyce Lim.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Many cheer, but some disappointed with guilty verdict for Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib

A core group of Malaysians see the ex-PM as a leader who helped those at the bottom, observes ST’s Hazlin Hassan.

READ MORE HERE

FAS surprised at SNOC sec-gen Mark Chay’s remarks on Young Lions’ attitude at SEA Games

Chay had said the players did not even acknowledge the fans, but FAS gen-sec Badri Ghent says it was not the case.

READ MORE HERE

Thailand’s PM expresses hope for ceasefire with Cambodia by Dec 27

Talks are moving towards a truce, even as border shellings continue.

READ MORE HERE

Autobahn Rent A Car fails to get court protection against creditors owed over $300m

The company plans to appeal against the court decision made on Dec 26.

READ MORE HERE

Places Of The Heart: Film-maker Eric Khoo finds sanctuary in sepia-tinged charms of Tiong Bahru

Many of his films feature Tiong Bahru as a location.

READ MORE HERE

Six arrested, 13 investigated over suspected money mule activities

They are believed to be involved in more than 45 cases of scams. Victims have lost more than $406,800, say the police.

READ MORE HERE

Sheng Siong awards long-serving staff members gold coins

A 100g gold bar is expected to be worth $18,500 at current prices.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.