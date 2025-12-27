Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 27, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Almost all current IP riders to cease sales by April 2026
New riders must meet MOH rules that aim to curb rising premiums and healthcare costs.
2026 outlook: What’s next for social sector and the top stories of 2025
Megan Khung’s death came under scrutiny this year, with MSF announcing steps to better protect children from abuse.
Living on a 99-year clock in Singapore’s leasehold homes
As the lease on their homes runs down, some worry about falling prices, while others simply treasure what they have, notes ST’s Joyce Lim.
Many cheer, but some disappointed with guilty verdict for Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib
A core group of Malaysians see the ex-PM as a leader who helped those at the bottom, observes ST’s Hazlin Hassan.
FAS surprised at SNOC sec-gen Mark Chay’s remarks on Young Lions’ attitude at SEA Games
Chay had said the players did not even acknowledge the fans, but FAS gen-sec Badri Ghent says it was not the case.
Thailand’s PM expresses hope for ceasefire with Cambodia by Dec 27
Autobahn Rent A Car fails to get court protection against creditors owed over $300m
Places Of The Heart: Film-maker Eric Khoo finds sanctuary in sepia-tinged charms of Tiong Bahru
Six arrested, 13 investigated over suspected money mule activities
They are believed to be involved in more than 45 cases of scams. Victims have lost more than $406,800, say the police.