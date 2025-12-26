Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 26, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Service on North-South Line between Ang Mo Kio and Woodlands resumes after delay: SMRT
Najib to face verdict in mega 1MDB graft trial
China urges travel agencies to cut Japan-bound visitors by 40%, say sources
In mid-November, the Chinese government called on its citizens to avoid visiting Japan.
Demolition should not be an option for 38 Oxley Road bungalow
Public interest should take precedence over the wishes of an individual, regardless of his contributions, writes ST’s Ng Keng Gene.
Why no one can tell you where the stock market is heading
The professional strategists are spewing out numbers but these forecasts are almost always incorrect.
Crypto for Christmas? Gen Zers are cautiously open to the idea
Those in their 20s, especially ones who have dabbled in investing, tend to be cautiously open to such gifts.
The verdict on occasional binge-drinking
Maersk sees reliability taking centre stage in global shipping in a decade
Singer Kit Chan hosts travel show for first time to step out of her comfort zone
She travelled 1,360km by train in Turkey, from Ankara to the north-eastern border city Kars.