Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 26, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 26, 2025, 08:07 AM

Service on North-South Line between Ang Mo Kio and Woodlands resumes after delay: SMRT

Free regular bus service has ended.

READ MORE HERE

Najib to face verdict in mega 1MDB graft trial

He faces four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering.

READ MORE HERE

China urges travel agencies to cut Japan-bound visitors by 40%, say sources

In mid-November, the Chinese government called on its citizens to avoid visiting Japan.

READ MORE HERE

Demolition should not be an option for 38 Oxley Road bungalow

Public interest should take precedence over the wishes of an individual, regardless of his contributions, writes ST’s Ng Keng Gene.

READ MORE HERE

Why no one can tell you where the stock market is heading

The professional strategists are spewing out numbers but these forecasts are almost always incorrect.

READ MORE HERE

Crypto for Christmas? Gen Zers are cautiously open to the idea

Those in their 20s, especially ones who have dabbled in investing, tend to be cautiously open to such gifts.

READ MORE HERE

The verdict on occasional binge-drinking

Few, if any, studies have explored its long-term risks.

READ MORE HERE

Maersk sees reliability taking centre stage in global shipping in a decade

World’s largest container carrier believes shippers value timeliness.

READ MORE HERE

Singer Kit Chan hosts travel show for first time to step out of her comfort zone

She travelled 1,360km by train in Turkey, from Ankara to the north-eastern border city Kars.

READ MORE HERE

Man and teenager arrested for allegedly snatching cash from an elderly man

The stolen cash of $1,625 was recovered, the police said.

READ MORE HERE

