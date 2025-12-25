Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 25, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 25, 2025, 08:09 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Orchard Road turns into pedestrian and party playground for Christmas Eve

There was music, a magician and a puppet master to entertain partygoers who danced the night away.

READ MORE HERE

‘Like a common language’: Batik’s role in Singapore’s diplomacy

When used in the region, it has become a sign of respect and understanding.

READ MORE HERE

Gold set to keep shining amid demand from central banks

Analysts expect the precious metal to climb to between US$4,600 and US$4,800 per ounce in 2026.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

2026 outlook: What’s next for education?

In 2025, issues like teachers’ heavy workloads and the use of Gen AI in education came to the fore.

READ MORE HERE

Strong bids for plum GLS sites slated to kick-start urban renewal

Five state land tenders that closed in 2025 attracted between eight and 10 bids each.

READ MORE HERE

Former lawyer M. Ravi took drugs before his death; friend arrested for drug offence: Police

The man said he administered CPR to the former lawyer.

READ MORE HERE

EZ-Link app to be terminated on Jan 8, integrated into SimplyGo app

EZ-Link app users have to download the SimplyGo app to sync their account profiles and cards.

READ MORE HERE

Multiple streams of income beyond a stable job? Yes, say Gen Zs

Their motivations include saving for financial milestones and retirement, and for pampering parents.

READ MORE HERE

Ten lessons from a history of disruptions

There are many common reasons how and why business disruptions happen, and are resisted. 

READ MORE HERE

Why are my hands and feet so cold?

Is it something to worry about, and when is it a medical problem?

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.