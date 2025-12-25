Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 25, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Orchard Road turns into pedestrian and party playground for Christmas Eve
There was music, a magician and a puppet master to entertain partygoers who danced the night away.
‘Like a common language’: Batik’s role in Singapore’s diplomacy
Gold set to keep shining amid demand from central banks
Analysts expect the precious metal to climb to between US$4,600 and US$4,800 per ounce in 2026.
2026 outlook: What’s next for education?
In 2025, issues like teachers’ heavy workloads and the use of Gen AI in education came to the fore.
Strong bids for plum GLS sites slated to kick-start urban renewal
Five state land tenders that closed in 2025 attracted between eight and 10 bids each.
Former lawyer M. Ravi took drugs before his death; friend arrested for drug offence: Police
EZ-Link app to be terminated on Jan 8, integrated into SimplyGo app
EZ-Link app users have to download the SimplyGo app to sync their account profiles and cards.
Multiple streams of income beyond a stable job? Yes, say Gen Zs
Their motivations include saving for financial milestones and retirement, and for pampering parents.
Ten lessons from a history of disruptions
There are many common reasons how and why business disruptions happen, and are resisted.