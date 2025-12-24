Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 24, 2025

Dec 24, 2025, 07:56 AM

What’s next for transport in S’pore?

From self-driving shuttles to a cross-border rail link, here are five things to expect in 2026.

Insurers tie up with banks, others to expand distribution channels

Banks are core, but insurers’ partners also include a telco, with online channels still nascent.

More jail time for man linked to case involving husbands who had their wives drugged and raped

The man was earlier sentenced to 13 years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane for his involvement.

Malaysia downplays Nilai homemade blast amid regional jitters over recent attacks

The residential location suggests a personal dispute rather than terrorism, experts noted.

Japan weighs 2,000-3,000 yen fee for new pre-travel screening system

The system applies to countries whose people are exempt from obtaining short-term stay visas.

Beefed-up security, crowd control measures in Orchard Rd for Christmas Eve

Some roads in the area will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 6pm on Dec 24 to 2am on Dec 25.

Cataract patients with penicillin allergy can now get alternative antibiotic jab

A recent study showed injected levofloxacin to be as effective as cefazolin, the antibiotic that is now used.

REM sleep: The kind of rest essential for a healthy brain

Scientists think that deep sleep and REM sleep are particularly influential for brain health.

No white Christmas: South Korea to brace itself for cold snap but snowfall unlikely

Snow is expected only in some mountainous areas in Gangwon Province.

Jail for man who used different schemes to cheat 37 victims of over $1.4m

He used payments received from his company’s customers to fund his gambling habit.

