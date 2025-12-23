Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 23, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
What’s next for the environment sector in 2026?
A carbon tax hike and the roll-out of a beverage container return scheme are among new initiatives for 2026.
CDL spat, Hyflux trial among corporate events that shook S’pore in 2025
Tan Cheng Han to lead Law Society after consent resolution passed at EGM
Former LawSoc president-elect Dinesh Singh Dhillon will take on the role of vice-president come 2026.
Athletics fraternity hits back at SNOC sec-gen’s SEA Games remark
He said the sport has to “come to the party” if S’pore hopes to finish among the top three nations on home soil in 2029.
S’pore urges Thailand, Cambodia to de-escalate situation and resume talks: Vivian Balakrishnan
He added that the meeting was “an important step to discuss the resumption of the ceasefire”.
Who watches the watchmen? Malaysia’s authorities under scrutiny after controversial actions
A fatal police shooting of three men and a raid by balaclava-clad officers raise questions on accountability.
Man dies after Woodlands eatery scuffle
Preliminary investigations found that the victim had got into a dispute with the suspect.
Woman, 71, has jaw reconstruction surgery after PMD-related accident
At TTSH’s Trauma Centre, over 25% of admitted patients for such accidents were aged 65 and older.