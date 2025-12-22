Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 22, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
St Joseph’s Church incident: Man to be charged for making a false threat of terrorist act
Prime HDB flats still oversubscribed, but demand eases with higher supply
Prime flats still popular but buyers are becoming more selective under tighter resale conditions.
Singapore bets on high-end tourism as demand rises, luxury hotel supply grows
Visitors spending on high-value categories as major events draw well-heeled travellers.
Patients with rarer types of diabetes can get subsidy for monitoring device
Subsidies of up to 80 per cent would almost halve monthly costs spent on medical devices.
Should Singapore follow Australia and ban social media for under-16s?
Research suggests that social media does not just distract children but can also harm their mental health.
New memoirs by three veteran public servants reveal lesser-known facts
The challenge of keeping Christmas simple, meaningful and joyful
The glitter and decadence of the season can feel hollow and just wrong, says the writer.
Number of seized contraband cigarettes remain high; some users turn to them over vapes
Man taken to hospital after fight at Choa Chu Kang foodcourt
A 48-year-old man was taken conscious to the hospital and is assisting with investigations.
Japanese village to introduce fines for disruptive behaviour amid rise in tourist numbers
Several municipalities across Japan already have ordinances in place regarding manners.