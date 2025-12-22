Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 22, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 22, 2025, 08:10 AM

St Joseph’s Church incident: Man to be charged for making a false threat of terrorist act

He is believed to have acted alone, the police said.

READ MORE HERE

Prime HDB flats still oversubscribed, but demand eases with higher supply

Prime flats still popular but buyers are becoming more selective under tighter resale conditions.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore bets on high-end tourism as demand rises, luxury hotel supply grows

Visitors spending on high-value categories as major events draw well-heeled travellers.

READ MORE HERE

Patients with rarer types of diabetes can get subsidy for monitoring device

Subsidies of up to 80 per cent would almost halve monthly costs spent on medical devices.

READ MORE HERE

Should Singapore follow Australia and ban social media for under-16s?

Research suggests that social media does not just distract children but can also harm their mental health.

READ MORE HERE

New memoirs by three veteran public servants reveal lesser-known facts

Highlights from new biographies by Tommy Koh, Lim Siong Guan and Tan Chin Tiong.

READ MORE HERE

The challenge of keeping Christmas simple, meaningful and joyful

The glitter and decadence of the season can feel hollow and just wrong, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Number of seized contraband cigarettes remain high; some users turn to them over vapes

Experts call for more action to curb supply. 

READ MORE HERE

Man taken to hospital after fight at Choa Chu Kang foodcourt

A 48-year-old man was taken conscious to the hospital and is assisting with investigations.

READ MORE HERE

Japanese village to introduce fines for disruptive behaviour amid rise in tourist numbers

Several municipalities across Japan already have ordinances in place regarding manners.

READ MORE HERE

