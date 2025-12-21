Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 21, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
How Singapore’s landscape may change in the years ahead
41,800 foreigners denied entry to S’pore from Jan to Nov; no-boarding system to start for airlines
From 2026, some airlines will bar travellers from their flights if they are found ineligible for entry to Singapore.
Stabbings in the heart of the city a violent jolt to Taiwanese sense of safety
Declassified Albatross File may reshape school history lessons, spark debate on national identity
When relevant new materials become publicly available, they are incorporated during syllabus reviews and updates, says MOE.
Why Putien restaurant founder keeps one eye on China
After 25 years building Putien in Singapore, founder Fong Chi Chung tells Sumiko Tan that China’s pace of change keeps him awake at night.
Some customers rankled after World Cruises postpones preview voyage days before setting sail
The next available date for the World Legacy, previously set to sail on Dec 18, is now Dec 23.
This 35-year-old’s immune system attacks her own body, causing lumps to grow in her left breast
Granulomatous mastitis is a rare chronic inflammatory condition of the breast that is benign and often under-recognised.
SEA Games 2025: Football, badminton under fire in review, as Singapore score 52-gold haul
Singapore placed fifth on the medal table behind Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.
More than his mistakes: Teenager rebuilds life through squash, teacher and parental support
The teen, Richard Durrani Vaz, bounces back from five theft charges to thrive in school.
Put the Bank of Mum and Dad in order before helping kids get on the private property ladder
Experts advise clarity over the help given and how it impacts parents' financial well-being.