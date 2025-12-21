Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 21, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 21, 2025, 08:31 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

How Singapore’s landscape may change in the years ahead

From demolished malls to merged schools, see what may change in your neighbourhood.

READ MORE HERE

41,800 foreigners denied entry to S’pore from Jan to Nov; no-boarding system to start for airlines

From 2026, some airlines will bar travellers from their flights if they are found ineligible for entry to Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Stabbings in the heart of the city a violent jolt to Taiwanese sense of safety

Many questioned why the attacker had not been stopped much earlier. 

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Declassified Albatross File may reshape school history lessons, spark debate on national identity

When relevant new materials become publicly available, they are incorporated during syllabus reviews and updates, says MOE.

READ MORE HERE

Why Putien restaurant founder keeps one eye on China

From a lone outlet in Kitchener Road in 2000, Fong Chi Chung’s Fujian restaurant Putien has become an international brand with 75 outlets. He and his sons, Chak Ka and Chak Wai, discuss what 25 years of building a business has taught them.

After 25 years building Putien in Singapore, founder Fong Chi Chung tells Sumiko Tan that China’s pace of change keeps him awake at night.

READ MORE HERE

Some customers rankled after World Cruises postpones preview voyage days before setting sail

The next available date for the World Legacy, previously set to sail on Dec 18, is now Dec 23.

READ MORE HERE

This 35-year-old’s immune system attacks her own body, causing lumps to grow in her left breast

Granulomatous mastitis is a rare chronic inflammatory condition of the breast that is benign and often under-recognised.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games 2025: Football, badminton under fire in review, as Singapore score 52-gold haul

Singapore placed fifth on the medal table behind Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

READ MORE HERE

More than his mistakes: Teenager rebuilds life through squash, teacher and parental support

The teen, Richard Durrani Vaz, bounces back from five theft charges to thrive in school.

READ MORE HERE

Put the Bank of Mum and Dad in order before helping kids get on the private property ladder

Experts advise clarity over the help given and how it impacts parents' financial well-being.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.