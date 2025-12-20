Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 20, 2025

Knife-wielding attacker kills three in Taipei, dies during police chase

The man released smoke bombs at ‍subway stations ​and ⁠then attacked bystanders.

Police probing incident near Tampines MRT station after man found injured

Police said they received several calls for assistance in the area at about 5.55pm on Friday.

3 women found guilty of covering up sexual assault of 2-year-old girl by pre-school cook

They were the principal, vice-principal and executive director of the pre-school.

S’pore’s greenhouse gas emissions dipped in 2023 but could rise again

The decline is significant, but it remains to be seen whether the progress can be sustained.

Controversies cloud Malaysian PM Anwar’s new Cabinet line-up

The reshuffle has sparked public debate about vetting, political sensitivity and governance standards, notes ST’s Muzliza Mustafa.

Bondi Beach shooting: What it says about the terror threat moving forward

Global grievances, resilient extremist ideologies and lone actors are a potent combination, writes ST’s Kalicharan Veera Singam.

SMRT deputy group chief executive to step down on Feb 1

Mr Lee Ling Wee will continue to serve as adviser to the group CEO.

Baht soars to 3-year high against Singdollar – but can its strength persist?

The Thai currency’s rise is fuelled by a soft US dollar, recent Fed easing and sharp acceleration in gold prices.

Don Don Donki removes helium ‘voice-changer’ canisters from S’pore outlets amid safety review

The Japanese retail chain is reviewing the product’s compliance with applicable safety standards.

New Year’s Eve parties at 7 heartland hubs with music, drone shows, fireworks

Usher in 2026 closer to home in neighbourhoods such as Boon Lay, Keat Hong and Tampines.

