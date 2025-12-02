Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 2, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 02, 2025, 07:54 AM

52ha of forest, streams to be cleared for Jurong innovation hub’s growth

Clearance of the site is expected to have a major impact on wildlife.

S’pore banks, others owed $306m by car-sharing service Shariot and related firms

The 18 linked companies made an application to the High Court to halt creditor actions.

Over 800 S’poreans back safely from flood-hit Hat Yai

At least 176 people in southern Thailand were killed.

S’pore-KL leaders’ retreat to be held on Dec 4; roads near Ritz-Carlton to be closed

The police said they would conduct security checks in the hotel’s vicinity.

S’pore to open embassy in Mexico City in 2026 as part of deepening ties

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is on his first state visit to Mexico and Latin America.

The age of optimism: A young Gavin Lee is a good gamble

His calm demeanour and emphasis on discipline are crucial for the Lions’ success, writes Rohit Brijnath.

KL ‘gay spa’ raid exposes arrested men’s identities but yields no prosecutions

Under-fire police reviewing procedures after highly publicised operation backfires.

In an age of instant everything, postcards keep the slow magic alive

Fewer people are sending postcards, and that is making the act more intimate, more personal.

East Ocean Teochew Restaurant to close on Dec 28 after 33 years of operations

Shareholders and management have aged, with a lack of successors to take over.

Woman fined for illegally accessing 11 patient records while working at NUH

The patients, including her husband, son, and several ex-colleagues, were not under her care.

