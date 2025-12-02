Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 2, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
52ha of forest, streams to be cleared for Jurong innovation hub’s growth
S’pore banks, others owed $306m by car-sharing service Shariot and related firms
The 18 linked companies made an application to the High Court to halt creditor actions.
Over 800 S’poreans back safely from flood-hit Hat Yai
S’pore-KL leaders’ retreat to be held on Dec 4; roads near Ritz-Carlton to be closed
S’pore to open embassy in Mexico City in 2026 as part of deepening ties
President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is on his first state visit to Mexico and Latin America.
The age of optimism: A young Gavin Lee is a good gamble
His calm demeanour and emphasis on discipline are crucial for the Lions’ success, writes Rohit Brijnath.
KL ‘gay spa’ raid exposes arrested men’s identities but yields no prosecutions
In an age of instant everything, postcards keep the slow magic alive
Fewer people are sending postcards, and that is making the act more intimate, more personal.
East Ocean Teochew Restaurant to close on Dec 28 after 33 years of operations
Woman fined for illegally accessing 11 patient records while working at NUH
The patients, including her husband, son, and several ex-colleagues, were not under her care.