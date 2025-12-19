Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 19, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 19, 2025, 07:57 AM

MinLaw looks forward to ‘full, thorough’ probe at Law Society

The Law Ministry has asked to be kept informed of the findings of the investigation.

READ MORE HERE

Violence erupts in Bangladesh after wounded youth leader dies in S’pore hospital

Mr Sharif Osman Hadi was airlifted to SGH after he was shot a week ago in Dhaka.

READ MORE HERE

Overseas attacks highlight a quieter but more complex terror risk for S-E Asia

Rise in online radicalisation has complicated counter-terrorism efforts in region, say analysts.

READ MORE HERE

NParks investigating S’pore influencer over dog abuse allegations

Ms Eunice Ng deleted her social media accounts following the allegations.

READ MORE HERE

Double win for S’pore’s fencers at SEA Games

Both the men’s foil and women’s epee team won gold yesterday.

READ MORE HERE

TikTok signs US joint venture deal to end ban threat

Oracle, Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi-based MGX will collectively own 45 per cent of the new entity.

READ MORE HERE

As cultural confidence grows, Chinese brands highlight China’s heritage in storytelling

This shift also aligns with broader messaging from Beijing.

READ MORE HERE

Co-op doctors, social workers join forces for more seamless care in S’pore

GP+ and Allkin Singapore will work together through referrals and co-management of cases.

READ MORE HERE

Over 2,700 fined for vape-related offences since tougher penalties began on Sept 1

257 people were found in possession of vapes containing etomidate.

READ MORE HERE

10 months’ jail for former pre-school teacher who ill-treated 2-year-old

The offence came to light when the victim’s mother spotted a scratch on her daughter’s face.

READ MORE HERE

