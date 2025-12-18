Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 18, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Bird netting to ward off pigeons on air-con ledge to be trialled at 2 HDB blocks
Man fined for posting vape content on social media, possession of vapes
He made nine social media posts of himself holding or using vapes in public and at home.
PCOS linked to longer reproductive lifespans in S’pore: Study
A majority of the women here who have polycystic ovary syndrome have a milder form of it.
New book pays tribute to hawker centres and their stallholders
It traces the evolution of local hawker culture and spotlights some hawkers and their journeys.
S’pore reclaim SEA Games gold in mixed doubles, retain men’s doubles title
The Republic had earlier won the table tennis men’s event, with the singles events up next.
Anwar rules out possibility of general election in 2026, says ‘long way to go’
S’pore community in HK raises over $304k to support victims of Tai Po fire
S-E Asia had a decent 2025. So why does no one feel like celebrating?
Home-grown dysfunction is clouding the region’s genuine gains and next year will be less forgiving.