Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 18, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 18, 2025, 07:54 AM

Bird netting to ward off pigeons on air-con ledge to be trialled at 2 HDB blocks

HDB will get feedback from residents and town councils before and after the study.

Man fined for posting vape content on social media, possession of vapes

He made nine social media posts of himself holding or using vapes in public and at home.

PCOS linked to longer reproductive lifespans in S’pore: Study

A majority of the women here who have polycystic ovary syndrome have a milder form of it.

New book pays tribute to hawker centres and their stallholders

It traces the evolution of local hawker culture and spotlights some hawkers and their journeys.

S’pore reclaim SEA Games gold in mixed doubles, retain men’s doubles title

The Republic had earlier won the table tennis men’s event, with the singles events up next.

Anwar rules out possibility of general election in 2026, says ‘long way to go’

He said his priority is to implement reforms and address the rising cost of living.

S’pore community in HK raises over $304k to support victims of Tai Po fire

The blaze claimed the lives of 160 people and left thousands homeless.

S-E Asia had a decent 2025. So why does no one feel like celebrating?

Home-grown dysfunction is clouding the region’s genuine gains and next year will be less forgiving.

S. Koreans hunt for old LG air-cons logos turn out to be pure gold

Pieces of the logo were offered an appraisal value of about $625.

The Christmas hunt challenge

Can you spot all 25 hidden festive treasures in this interactive special?

