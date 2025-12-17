Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 17, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore police step up patrols in certain areas after Bondi Beach shooting
More flexible foreign manpower policies on SNEF’s Budget 2026 wish list
They are part of the employers’ federation’s 7 recommendations submitted to the Government.
Inventor of space-saving door wins suit against rivals in passing-off case
Some 350,000 of the popular space-saving SK doors have been sold in Singapore, said the inventor.
Tele-vet ZumVet shuts down without notice; police probing
Several pet owners tried to contact ZumVet to cancel their subscription payments, but to no avail.
S’pore’s fencers celebrate perfect day with three SEA Games golds
Travelling to China? Here’s how to use the digital renminbi to pay
S’pore customers of ICBC and BOC can top up their e-CNY wallets from their S’pore bank accounts.
Global airline body flags risks from 5G-related interference
Trials in Singapore have not flagged any significant 5G interference to aircraft operations.
Life in limbo: Meet the Myanmar refugees living in Thai camps
Never-born children: The grief we don’t talk about
There is no sorrow more silent, profound than one that follows a lost pregnancy but there are ways to carry on.
3 arrested after fight in Bukit Panjang
Police officers found suspected drugs, drug-related paraphernalia and vapes at the scene.