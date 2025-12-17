Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 17, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 17, 2025, 07:55 AM

S’pore police step up patrols in certain areas after Bondi Beach shooting

MHA said that its security agencies are monitoring the threat environment closely.

READ MORE HERE

More flexible foreign manpower policies on SNEF’s Budget 2026 wish list

They are part of the employers’ federation’s 7 recommendations submitted to the Government.

READ MORE HERE

Inventor of space-saving door wins suit against rivals in passing-off case

Some 350,000 of the popular space-saving SK doors have been sold in Singapore, said the inventor.

READ MORE HERE

Tele-vet ZumVet shuts down without notice; police probing

Several pet owners tried to contact ZumVet to cancel their subscription payments, but to no avail.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore’s fencers celebrate perfect day with three SEA Games golds

At the 2023 Games, the Republic won a record seven out of 12 fencing golds.

READ MORE HERE

Travelling to China? Here’s how to use the digital renminbi to pay

S’pore customers of ICBC and BOC can top up their e-CNY wallets from their S’pore bank accounts.

READ MORE HERE

Global airline body flags risks from 5G-related interference

Trials in Singapore have not flagged any significant 5G interference to aircraft operations.

READ MORE HERE

Life in limbo: Meet the Myanmar refugees living in Thai camps

Refugees can now work outside camps but still face food, healthcare shortages.

READ MORE HERE

Never-born children: The grief we don’t talk about

There is no sorrow more silent, profound than one that follows a lost pregnancy but there are ways to carry on.

READ MORE HERE

3 arrested after fight in Bukit Panjang

Police officers found suspected drugs, drug-related paraphernalia and vapes at the scene.

READ MORE HERE

