Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 16, 2025

Bondi Beach shooting sparks ‘lone wolf’ fears in Australia
Young people saving more than older folk, UOB data shows
National statistics show the average Singaporean household holding more cash and deposits.
660 electric public buses to be rolled out from end-2026
Calvin Quek wins 400m hurdles gold to end S’pore’s 60-year SEA Games drought
S’pore-China cooperation built on decades of trust, says DPM Gan
Annual talks deliver new agreements across finance, technology and people-to-people links.
Displaced Cambodians flee again as Thai-Cambodia conflict continues
New private home sales down amid year-end seasonal lull
What S’pore can learn from other cities about refreshing ageing home buildings
Decisions on renewing old housing stocks get held up as different residents have different interests.