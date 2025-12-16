Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 16, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 16, 2025, 07:56 AM

Bondi Beach shooting sparks ‘lone wolf’ fears in Australia

Experts say such a scenario is the hardest to prevent.

READ MORE HERE

Young people saving more than older folk, UOB data shows

National statistics show the average Singaporean household holding more cash and deposits.

READ MORE HERE

660 electric public buses to be rolled out from end-2026

$322m fleet includes the first large-scale purchase of electric double-deck buses.

READ MORE HERE

Calvin Quek wins 400m hurdles gold to end S’pore’s 60-year SEA Games drought

The Republic’s Gunasena Migale was the last man to triumph in this event in 1965.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore-China cooperation built on decades of trust, says DPM Gan

Annual talks deliver new agreements across finance, technology and people-to-people links.

READ MORE HERE

Displaced Cambodians flee again as Thai-Cambodia conflict continues

Aerial bombings on the Cambodian side yesterday sent thousands scattering yet again.

READ MORE HERE

New private home sales down amid year-end seasonal lull

Developers moved just 325 units, excluding ECs, down from 2,424 units in October.

READ MORE HERE

What S’pore can learn from other cities about refreshing ageing home buildings

Decisions on renewing old housing stocks get held up as different residents have different interests.

READ MORE HERE

Now Boarding: Fine dining in Kunming

Sample savoury cocktails, wild mushrooms and China’s version of prosciutto ham.

READ MORE HERE

Woman fined for passing gin to driver after car crash to interfere with breathalyser test

The driver’s case is still pending.

READ MORE HERE

