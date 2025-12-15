Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 15, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 15, 2025, 08:11 AM

Narrow escape for S’porean family of 6 when gunmen attacked Bondi Beach

The family sought refuge in the home of a kind local couple for a few hours after the attack.

Father-son duo allegedly behind Bondi Beach attack; 10-year-old girl among 16 dead

One of the gunmen has been named in local media as a man from the city’s south-east.

Wisconsin man detained in connection with Brown University shooting

The incident left two students dead and nine wounded.

S’pore firms to keep pay rises steady at 3% to 6% in 2026; some plan smaller bonuses

One firm said specialised roles can expect to command higher salary increases, of up to 15 per cent.

S’pore retain men’s table tennis SEA Games team gold in fierce battle

The women had to settle for silver after losing to Thailand in the final.

Amanda Lim dedicates 50m gold to late dad in swansong SEA Games

Her father died in September from liver cancer.

How to help your child ace the transition to Secondary 1

Prepare them for longer hours, more subjects and social adjustment.

Taiwan’s Xiaohongshu ban triggers strong backlash among users

Experts say the uproar demonstrates how the govt failed to communicate its policy clearly.

The Chinese military is on Facebook – but its messages are not sticking

Efforts by the PLA to project a benign image must be coupled with restraint on the ground.

The season for indulgence: Feast on steak in S’pore

The dining scene here may be challenging, but these new steakhouses are muscling their way in.

