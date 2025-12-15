Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 15, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Narrow escape for S’porean family of 6 when gunmen attacked Bondi Beach
The family sought refuge in the home of a kind local couple for a few hours after the attack.
Father-son duo allegedly behind Bondi Beach attack; 10-year-old girl among 16 dead
Wisconsin man detained in connection with Brown University shooting
S’pore firms to keep pay rises steady at 3% to 6% in 2026; some plan smaller bonuses
One firm said specialised roles can expect to command higher salary increases, of up to 15 per cent.
S’pore retain men’s table tennis SEA Games team gold in fierce battle
Amanda Lim dedicates 50m gold to late dad in swansong SEA Games
How to help your child ace the transition to Secondary 1
Taiwan’s Xiaohongshu ban triggers strong backlash among users
Experts say the uproar demonstrates how the govt failed to communicate its policy clearly.
The Chinese military is on Facebook – but its messages are not sticking
Efforts by the PLA to project a benign image must be coupled with restraint on the ground.
The season for indulgence: Feast on steak in S’pore
The dining scene here may be challenging, but these new steakhouses are muscling their way in.