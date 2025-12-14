Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 14, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MOE on track to hire over 1,000 teachers as applications rise
Pritam Singh, Mediacorp apologise after comments on CNA show which AGC said are in contempt of court
The Ministry of Law said Mr Singh’s comments “have no place in a system founded on the rule of law”.
At least 2 people killed, multiple shot at Brown University: Reports
An alert had warned students and faculty of an active shooter near an engineering building on campus.
Thailand vows to continue military operations against Cambodia
Cambodia accused Thailand of attacks on villages and civilian infrastructure yesterday.
Shanti Pereira wins 200m gold for historic SEA Games double-double
She joins Vietnam’s Vu Thi Huong as the only women from the region to achieve such a feat.
Quah Ting Wen wins 63rd medal to become SEA Games’ most bemedalled athlete
7-year-old S’porean spends his birthdays giving gifts to those in need
Jayden Lai was five when he had his first taste of giving – delivering porridge to needy families during Ramadan.
‘Batik Uncle’ of Holland Village celebrates turning 100 in style
The founder of Wellie Batik has provided tailored batik pieces to a discerning clientele since 1978.
From page to place: Mapping S’pore through 60 books
ST pored through works of Singapore literature and noticed the places which appeared repeatedly.
What Malaysians in S’pore talk about besides the exchange rate
Getting fewer ringgit for our dollar is a hot topic now. But there are so many other things to discuss.