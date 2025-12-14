Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 14, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 14, 2025, 07:59 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

MOE on track to hire over 1,000 teachers as applications rise

This marks an increase from about 700 teachers recruited each year previously.

READ MORE HERE

Pritam Singh, Mediacorp apologise after comments on CNA show which AGC said are in contempt of court

The Ministry of Law said Mr Singh’s comments “have no place in a system founded on the rule of law”.

READ MORE HERE

At least 2 people killed, multiple shot at Brown University: Reports

An alert had warned students and faculty of an active shooter near an engineering building on campus.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Thailand vows to continue military operations against Cambodia

Cambodia accused Thailand of attacks on villages and civilian infrastructure yesterday.

READ MORE HERE

Shanti Pereira wins 200m gold for historic SEA Games double-double

She joins Vietnam’s Vu Thi Huong as the only women from the region to achieve such a feat. 

READ MORE HERE

Quah Ting Wen wins 63rd medal to become SEA Games’ most bemedalled athlete

The 33-year-old now has 35 golds, 22 silvers and six bronzes.

READ MORE HERE

7-year-old S’porean spends his birthdays giving gifts to those in need

Jayden Lai was five when he had his first taste of giving – delivering porridge to needy families during Ramadan.

READ MORE HERE

‘Batik Uncle’ of Holland Village celebrates turning 100 in style

The founder of Wellie Batik has provided tailored batik pieces to a discerning clientele since 1978.

READ MORE HERE

From page to place: Mapping S’pore through 60 books

ST pored through works of Singapore literature and noticed the places which appeared repeatedly. 

READ MORE HERE

What Malaysians in S’pore talk about besides the exchange rate

Getting fewer ringgit for our dollar is a hot topic now. But there are so many other things to discuss.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.