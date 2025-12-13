Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 13, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 13, 2025, 08:00 AM

Trump says Thailand, Cambodia have agreed to stop border clashes

The latest fighting between the South-east Asian neighbours has killed at least 20 people this week.

READ MORE HERE

Creative Technology downsizing space, to move out of Jurong HQ in 2026

It will relocate to the Alexandra Retail Centre in March 2026.

READ MORE HERE

Class 3, 3A licence holders allowed to drive 4 heavier EV models from Dec 15

These electric light goods vehicles and electric small buses have an unladen weight of up to 3,000kg.

READ MORE HERE

The tariffs that stole Christmas: How Trump’s trade war is remaking America’s toy aisles

The US tariff war is reconfiguring global trade flows and inflating costs.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games 2025: Gan Ching Hwee wins women’s 400m freestyle, one step away from rare triple-triple

If the 22-year-old wins the 800m freestyle next, she will complete a treble for three consecutive Games.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games 2025: Loh Kean Yew knocked out in badminton men’s singles q-finals

Singapore's only badminton medals from Thailand are the joint-bronzes from the men's and women's team events.

READ MORE HERE

Frank Benjamin, founder of FJ Benjamin, is remembered as a tough but caring leader

He had retired as founder and chairman of the Singapore-listed retailer in December 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Tiong Bahru and the vote on upgrading: An old estate, a new divide

A recent failed ballot raises the question: Should you consider your neighbours' needs when you vote, asks ST’s Tan Dawn Wei.

READ MORE HERE

Ringgit hits highest in 4 years on growth optimism

Against the Singapore dollar, the ringgit gained 0.3 per cent overnight to 3.1709 per Singdollar.

READ MORE HERE

ST Car of the Year 2025: 8 Chinese cars in Top 10 list

The award is now into its 23rd year and 51 new models were considered.

READ MORE HERE

