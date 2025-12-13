Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 13, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Trump says Thailand, Cambodia have agreed to stop border clashes
The latest fighting between the South-east Asian neighbours has killed at least 20 people this week.
Creative Technology downsizing space, to move out of Jurong HQ in 2026
Class 3, 3A licence holders allowed to drive 4 heavier EV models from Dec 15
These electric light goods vehicles and electric small buses have an unladen weight of up to 3,000kg.
The tariffs that stole Christmas: How Trump’s trade war is remaking America’s toy aisles
SEA Games 2025: Gan Ching Hwee wins women’s 400m freestyle, one step away from rare triple-triple
If the 22-year-old wins the 800m freestyle next, she will complete a treble for three consecutive Games.
SEA Games 2025: Loh Kean Yew knocked out in badminton men’s singles q-finals
Singapore's only badminton medals from Thailand are the joint-bronzes from the men's and women's team events.
Frank Benjamin, founder of FJ Benjamin, is remembered as a tough but caring leader
He had retired as founder and chairman of the Singapore-listed retailer in December 2022.
Tiong Bahru and the vote on upgrading: An old estate, a new divide
A recent failed ballot raises the question: Should you consider your neighbours' needs when you vote, asks ST’s Tan Dawn Wei.
Ringgit hits highest in 4 years on growth optimism
Against the Singapore dollar, the ringgit gained 0.3 per cent overnight to 3.1709 per Singdollar.