Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 12, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 12, 2025, 07:45 AM

Thailand set for early elections as King endorses PM’s move to dissolve parliament

PM Anutin Charnvirakul had said on Dec 11 that he is “returning power to the people”.

Even as border clashes continue, some in Cambodia are digging in their heels

The clashes with Thailand has led to the evacuation of more than half a million people on both sides.

Shanti Pereira chases SEA Games double-double after 100m win

She will next defend her 200m crown tomorrow evening.

Fake S’pore restaurant websites steal diners’ credit card details

Other scammers have accessed food delivery accounts and posted fake restaurant reviews.

ComfortDelGro to test self-driving shuttles in Punggol

The shuttles will be deployed on a 12km-long route with seven stops in 2026.

Green lifeline for wildlife as forest makes way for Chencharu housing

The clearance is expected to start in the third quarter of 2026.

As siblings separated, can S’pore and Malaysia truly be friends?

Lessons from the Separation are engraved everywhere in Singapore’s engagement with Malaysia.

Chinese children flock to factories in new industrial tourism trend

Observers say such visits might boost appeal of careers in manufacturing sector.

Waterloo Street to get wider pavements, new public spaces by 2027

The planned works follow a series of street enhancement projects across the Bras Basah-Bugis precinct.

When tiger met lion: The different faces of lion dance in S’pore

An exhibition showcases the rich history and evolving customs of lion dance here.

