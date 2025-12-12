Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 12, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Thailand set for early elections as King endorses PM’s move to dissolve parliament
PM Anutin Charnvirakul had said on Dec 11 that he is “returning power to the people”.
Even as border clashes continue, some in Cambodia are digging in their heels
The clashes with Thailand has led to the evacuation of more than half a million people on both sides.
Shanti Pereira chases SEA Games double-double after 100m win
Fake S’pore restaurant websites steal diners’ credit card details
Other scammers have accessed food delivery accounts and posted fake restaurant reviews.
ComfortDelGro to test self-driving shuttles in Punggol
Green lifeline for wildlife as forest makes way for Chencharu housing
As siblings separated, can S’pore and Malaysia truly be friends?
Lessons from the Separation are engraved everywhere in Singapore’s engagement with Malaysia.
Chinese children flock to factories in new industrial tourism trend
Waterloo Street to get wider pavements, new public spaces by 2027
The planned works follow a series of street enhancement projects across the Bras Basah-Bugis precinct.