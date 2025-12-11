Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 11, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 11, 2025, 08:13 AM

Divided US Fed makes third rate cut in 2025, sees just one reduction in 2026

The quarter percentage point cut brings rates to between 3.5% and 3.75%, the lowest in around 3 years.

READ MORE HERE

US plans social media checks for ESTA applicants, including visitors from S’pore

It is the latest in a series of measures from the Trump administration aimed at restricting entry.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore workers say their jobs fall short of expectations: Poll

Talent experts urge more conversations between bosses and teams to bridge gap.

READ MORE HERE

Reality check for S’pore SEA Games swim team despite golds

The Republic failed to retain titles in three events they have long dominated.

READ MORE HERE

Welding at work sites must be kept away from screening nets for fire safety: SCDF, MOM

The authorities also said they are studying lessons from the deadly fire in Hong Kong.

READ MORE HERE

Long-awaited ETS service linking KL, JB makes its debut in preview run

It will cut travel time between both Malaysian cities to around 4.5 hours.

READ MORE HERE

Animal Lovers League working out plan to pay up rent and scale back activities

Its two founders said they were unable to raise the funds to pay $500,000 in rent arrears.

READ MORE HERE

Court gives mm2 time to work out plan to repay its creditors

The former Cathay cinema operator intends to distribute $12m among its creditors after restructuring.

READ MORE HERE

FJ Benjamin founder dies at 90

He helmed the retailer for 63 years and retired as founder and chairman in Dec 2022.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore’s green levy on flights is a world first. Will others follow?

Can an air hub stay competitive while making flying greener?

READ MORE HERE

