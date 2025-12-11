Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 11, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Divided US Fed makes third rate cut in 2025, sees just one reduction in 2026
The quarter percentage point cut brings rates to between 3.5% and 3.75%, the lowest in around 3 years.
US plans social media checks for ESTA applicants, including visitors from S’pore
It is the latest in a series of measures from the Trump administration aimed at restricting entry.
S’pore workers say their jobs fall short of expectations: Poll
Reality check for S’pore SEA Games swim team despite golds
Welding at work sites must be kept away from screening nets for fire safety: SCDF, MOM
The authorities also said they are studying lessons from the deadly fire in Hong Kong.
Long-awaited ETS service linking KL, JB makes its debut in preview run
Animal Lovers League working out plan to pay up rent and scale back activities
Its two founders said they were unable to raise the funds to pay $500,000 in rent arrears.
Court gives mm2 time to work out plan to repay its creditors
The former Cathay cinema operator intends to distribute $12m among its creditors after restructuring.