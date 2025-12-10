Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 10, 2025

Japan hit by 7.5-magnitude quake: What to know if you have a trip planned

There is a possibility of a powerful quake hitting again within the week, the authorities said.

Australia social media ban for kids under 16 takes effect in world first

The ban is being closely watched by other countries considering ​similar age-based ​measures.

S’pore can win away-record 60 golds at SEA Games 2025

The Republic’s athletes are expected to dominate in aquatics, fencing and table tennis.

Animal Lovers League’s charity status under probe

Several animal welfare groups and independent rescuers rallied to help it tide over this period.

Man reunites with missing pet dog after 2-day search

The dog daycare said it is reviewing and strengthening its safety measures.

Tough-talking Thai PM brings border conflict with Cambodia to brink

Fighting between the two neighbours expanded across multiple fronts yesterday.

IATA sees 5.2 billion air travellers, record passenger loads in 2026

Asia-Pacific demand will be robust in 2026, driven in part by relaxation of visa requirements.

Malaysian Mandopop fans vent anger at China concert scalpers

They are upset at being priced out of shows in Malaysia by Chinese nationals.

Man who rushed at Ariana Grande in S’pore kicked out of Lady Gaga concert in Australia

The Australian national is known for disrupting several international events.

Suspect nabbed over 3 house break-ins in Serangoon Gardens, Sentosa within 24hrs

The police recovered jewellery, cash exceeding $1,000, four ez-link cards, a cap and a wig.

