Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 10, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Japan hit by 7.5-magnitude quake: What to know if you have a trip planned
There is a possibility of a powerful quake hitting again within the week, the authorities said.
Australia social media ban for kids under 16 takes effect in world first
The ban is being closely watched by other countries considering similar age-based measures.
S’pore can win away-record 60 golds at SEA Games 2025
The Republic’s athletes are expected to dominate in aquatics, fencing and table tennis.
Animal Lovers League’s charity status under probe
Several animal welfare groups and independent rescuers rallied to help it tide over this period.
Man reunites with missing pet dog after 2-day search
Tough-talking Thai PM brings border conflict with Cambodia to brink
IATA sees 5.2 billion air travellers, record passenger loads in 2026
Asia-Pacific demand will be robust in 2026, driven in part by relaxation of visa requirements.
Malaysian Mandopop fans vent anger at China concert scalpers
Man who rushed at Ariana Grande in S’pore kicked out of Lady Gaga concert in Australia
Suspect nabbed over 3 house break-ins in Serangoon Gardens, Sentosa within 24hrs
The police recovered jewellery, cash exceeding $1,000, four ez-link cards, a cap and a wig.