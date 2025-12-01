Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 1, 2025

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Will $900k deals for three-room HDB flats remain the exception?
EWL works on schedule to resume regular service on Dec 9
Not every flooding event can be prevented: PUB chief
Shannon Tan claims Ladies European Tour Order of Merit crown
Backing start-ups key for S’pore’s innovation push, despite higher risks: HSBC chief
Anwar’s ally still in charge of Sabah, but danger looms for his own base
Hong Kong acts to quell anger after deadly building blaze
The death toll has risen to 146 while the fire has raised questions about missed warnings.
The shifting sex industry and the need for better screening for sex workers
A modernised scheme can support earlier detection of infectious diseases in Singapore.
The Oxford 2025 Word of the Year is ‘rage bait’
It has become an increasingly common slang term for an attention-seeking form of online behavior.
Batam’s top eats: Cafes, the best kueh lapis and a kelong worth travelling to
New spots include Itsumo Tart, which sells high-quality tea-based desserts in an industrial-chic setting.