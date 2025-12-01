Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 1, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 01, 2025, 07:56 AM

Will $900k deals for three-room HDB flats remain the exception?

At least four such flats were resold for this amount in the first 11 months of 2025.

EWL works on schedule to resume regular service on Dec 9

Works are ongoing at 12 different points across a 4.8km-long stretch on the line.

Not every flooding event can be prevented: PUB chief

More work is needed to make residents more prepared for flash floods, he added.

Shannon Tan claims Ladies European Tour Order of Merit crown

She gains direct entry to the final stage of the Dec 4-8 LPGA qualifying school.

Backing start-ups key for S’pore’s innovation push, despite higher risks: HSBC chief

Start-ups are critical to the growth of economies including Singapore’s, he noted.

Anwar’s ally still in charge of Sabah, but danger looms for his own base

Cynicism among PH supporters could snowball with several states due for polls.

Hong Kong acts to quell anger after deadly building blaze

The death toll has risen to 146 while the fire has raised questions about missed warnings.

The shifting sex industry and the need for better screening for sex workers

A modernised scheme can support earlier detection of infectious diseases in Singapore.

The Oxford 2025 Word of the Year is ‘rage bait’

It has become an increasingly common slang term for an attention-seeking form of online behavior.

Batam’s top eats: Cafes, the best kueh lapis and a kelong worth travelling to

New spots include Itsumo Tart, which sells high-quality tea-based desserts in an industrial-chic setting.

