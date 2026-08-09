Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 9, 2026

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PM Wong to give details on support for families, costs of raising kids at NDR
A major review on how families are supported across various life stages is currently underway.
Meet the people keeping NDP 2026 safe and secure
More than 100 lanes will be opened to accommodate attendees of Singapore’s 61st birthday celebration.
Singapore sketched: An illustrated tour of the sunny island
Unmasked: Scam kingpin Chen Zhi’s top associates held assets in S’pore
Staff at S’pore banks reap big windfall as company stocks shoot up
Employee share plans can be one of the best wealth-building tools, but understanding details matters.
Malaysia is getting richer. Why are so many of its children still stunted?
A $400k lesson on why you should not lend money to others
A woman had to go to court twice to reclaim her loan of over $400k to a business associate.
The blissful freedom of travelling without my husband and kids
Hoshino Coffee to close outlets in United Square, Chinatown Point
Does the Singapore Sling deserve its fame?
Though divisive, this cocktail has stood the test of time, evolving into more modern forms.