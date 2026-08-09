Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 9, 2026

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Aug 09, 2026, 08:02 AM

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PM Wong to give details on support for families, costs of raising kids at NDR

A major review on how families are supported across various life stages is currently underway.

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Meet the people keeping NDP 2026 safe and secure

More than 100 lanes will be opened to accommodate attendees of Singapore’s 61st birthday celebration.

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Singapore sketched: An illustrated tour of the sunny island

Take a trip around Singapore as the Republic turns 61.

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Unmasked: Scam kingpin Chen Zhi’s top associates held assets in S’pore

These include at least 16 firms, luxury residential property and a fleet of cars.

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Staff at S’pore banks reap big windfall as company stocks shoot up

Employee share plans can be one of the best wealth-building tools, but understanding details matters.

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Malaysia is getting richer. Why are so many of its children still stunted?

At least one in five Malaysian children is affected by stunting.

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A $400k lesson on why you should not lend money to others

A woman had to go to court twice to reclaim her loan of over $400k to a business associate.

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The blissful freedom of travelling without my husband and kids

A few times each year, the writer disappears from home with a few of her friends. 

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Hoshino Coffee to close outlets in United Square, Chinatown Point

Also, its outlet at Plaza Singapura would be temporarily closed for renovations.

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Does the Singapore Sling deserve its fame?

Though divisive, this cocktail has stood the test of time, evolving into more modern forms.

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