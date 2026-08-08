Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 8, 2026

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Co-living scheme for young S’poreans five times oversubscribed
MSE does not have mandate on land use planning of Maju Forest, Gillman Barracks: Grace Fu
“Trade-offs have been carefully worked through across ministries and differences reconciled,” she said.
Lions hold Indonesia to 1-1 draw; earn spot in ASEAN C’ship semi-finals
Singapore will play the first leg at home on Aug 15 before the away match three days later.
S’poreans among victims in alleged ‘Fun Coffee’ Ponzi scheme
The firm’s app went offline on July 20, leaving investors unable to withdraw their funds.
NDP 2026: Six places to catch a view of the fireworks
Alleged school gunman a quiet teen loved by his grandparents
Samang Chaisorn, his aunt, said her nephew kept to himself and did not have many friends.
Tiger Beer employees gear up for a bittersweet final brew
Workers who spent their lives crafting the national icon prepare for a goodbye that hits close to the heart.
Our invisible city: The social infrastructure that Singapore needs
National Day invites us to look backwards with gratitude and forward with hope. Perhaps it should also invite us to ask: What kind of society are we becoming?