Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 8, 2026

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Published
Aug 08, 2026, 07:55 AM

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Co-living scheme for young S’poreans five times oversubscribed

The majority of those who signed up are single, said MCCY.

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MSE does not have mandate on land use planning of Maju Forest, Gillman Barracks: Grace Fu

“Trade-offs have been carefully worked through across ministries and differences reconciled,” she said.

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Lions hold Indonesia to 1-1 draw; earn spot in ASEAN C’ship semi-finals

Singapore will play the first leg at home on Aug 15 before the away match three days later.

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S’poreans among victims in alleged ‘Fun Coffee’ Ponzi scheme

The firm’s app went offline on July 20, leaving investors unable to withdraw their funds.

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NDP 2026: Six places to catch a view of the fireworks

Main fireworks display on Sunday is expected to take place at around 8.15pm.

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Alleged school gunman a quiet teen loved by his grandparents

Samang Chaisorn, his aunt, said her nephew kept to himself and did not have many friends.

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Tiger Beer employees gear up for a bittersweet final brew

Workers who spent their lives crafting the national icon prepare for a goodbye that hits close to the heart.

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Our invisible city: The social infrastructure that Singapore needs

National Day invites us to look backwards with gratitude and forward with hope. Perhaps it should also invite us to ask: What kind of society are we becoming?

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CNB investigating sale of Trader Joe’s bagel seasoning containing poppy seeds

Poppy seeds are classified as prohibited goods as they come from the opium poppy.

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Sakae Holdings ex-director who misappropriated $15.8 million gets over 10 years’ jail

The food and beverage company runs the Sakae Sushi chain.

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