Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 7, 2026

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Published
Aug 07, 2026, 07:50 AM

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SGX reports ‘exceptional’ year as revival efforts pay off

SGX reported a nearly 25% increase in adjusted net profit for the 2026 financial year ended June 30.

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Experimental camera-based ERP system records 97.2% average accuracy

The two-year test is intended to validate a viable alternative to road pricing, not to replace existing system.

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No evidence of offence here, or by S’pore agents, in Indonesian baby trafficking case

At least 12 babies were sent to Singapore for adoption by the syndicate.

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New IP riders attract heightened interest but sales remain muted for some insurers

Those without riders likely made up the majority of buyers of new riders.

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Man to be charged for insulting religion of another person

The man made insulting and profane remarks against the Muslim community in videos online.

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Woman injured after car crashes into pedestrian walkway in Orchard Road

The accident happened outside Mandarin Gallery.

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SIA is right to stay on course despite turbulence over Air India losses

There is merit in playing the long game for strategic gains, says the writer.

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StarHub to move all MyRepublic Mobile customers onto its network

The move follows StarHub’s acquisition of MyRepublic’s broadband business in 2025.

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How football and faith keep S. Korean temple’s 800-year-old woodblocks safe

 Monks at Haeinsa Temple chase a somewhat different goal in playing football. 

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Popular Bookstore closing in Jurong Point and VivoCity, reopening in Hougang Mall

Moving-out sales will be held at VivoCity and Jurong Point.

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