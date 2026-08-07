Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 7, 2026

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SGX reports ‘exceptional’ year as revival efforts pay off
SGX reported a nearly 25% increase in adjusted net profit for the 2026 financial year ended June 30.
Experimental camera-based ERP system records 97.2% average accuracy
The two-year test is intended to validate a viable alternative to road pricing, not to replace existing system.
No evidence of offence here, or by S’pore agents, in Indonesian baby trafficking case
New IP riders attract heightened interest but sales remain muted for some insurers
Man to be charged for insulting religion of another person
The man made insulting and profane remarks against the Muslim community in videos online.