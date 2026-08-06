Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 6, 2026

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Published
Aug 06, 2026, 07:50 AM

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Parliament affirms amended WP motion on the future of S’pore’s economy

All 12 WP MPs recorded their dissent after a debate spanning nearly 9 hours.

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Both MNCs, SMEs needed for S’pore’s economy to thrive: Jeffrey Siow

The growth of local companies and MNCs mutually reinforce each other, he said.

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3,283 drink-drivers banned from driving between 2023 and 2025

40 of the motorists were handed a lifetime driving disqualification. 

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73 primary schools to hold ballots for Phase 2C of P1 registration

Princess Elizabeth Primary School has 159 applicants vying for 40 spots.

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Will children read more if we paid them to do it?

Many find the idea distasteful, but research suggests it could work.

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FairPrice shoppers can get $6 voucher for every $61 spent from Aug 6 to 16

Promotion is available at all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra and Unity stores.

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Are ‘dumb gym bros’ Thar-nishing one of India’s most popular SUVs?

The Mahindra Thar SUV’s affordability is turning out to be a double-edged sword.

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Rapist forced himself on 13-year-old deaf and mute girl

The man knew the victim and her family, and she called him “uncle”.

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TCM clinic customer ordered to pay damages over defamatory reviews

The physician sued for defamation after the customer refused to apologise or pay compensation.

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Metro reboots with SLEEPLAB, beauty minis and pop-ups

The local department store chain is transitioning to experiential lifestyle concepts.

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