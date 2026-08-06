Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 6, 2026

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Parliament affirms amended WP motion on the future of S’pore’s economy
Both MNCs, SMEs needed for S’pore’s economy to thrive: Jeffrey Siow
3,283 drink-drivers banned from driving between 2023 and 2025
73 primary schools to hold ballots for Phase 2C of P1 registration
Will children read more if we paid them to do it?
FairPrice shoppers can get $6 voucher for every $61 spent from Aug 6 to 16
Promotion is available at all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra and Unity stores.
Are ‘dumb gym bros’ Thar-nishing one of India’s most popular SUVs?
Rapist forced himself on 13-year-old deaf and mute girl
TCM clinic customer ordered to pay damages over defamatory reviews
The physician sued for defamation after the customer refused to apologise or pay compensation.
Metro reboots with SLEEPLAB, beauty minis and pop-ups
The local department store chain is transitioning to experiential lifestyle concepts.