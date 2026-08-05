Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 5, 2026

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Published
Aug 05, 2026, 07:49 AM

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New traffic laws set stage for crackdown on drink driving, phone use on roads

The Traffic (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill was passed by Parliament on Aug 4.

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Besides National Cancer Centre, 11 other MOH projects have undeclared savings

Eventual savings in the construction of the National Cancer Centre Singapore amounted to $105m.

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Proposed en bloc changes welcomed by owners, agents; some say 6 months to get mandate too short

Older projects are set to have the en bloc consent threshold lowered from the current 80 per cent.

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More mums breastfeeding successfully, but basic struggles persist: KKH study

Basic breastfeeding challenges include nipple pain and a perceived lack of milk.

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A National Day banner and the problem with AI use

The Kampong Chai Chee incident reveals 3 inherent tensions in the use of Gen AI.

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What employers should know before dismissing staff on probation

HR professionals said employers should provide regular feedback, not wait until the end of probation to raise concerns.

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Iris Koh’s husband Raymond Ng declared vexatious litigant, barred from starting lawsuits

The couple is estimated to have launched 37 court actions between May 2021 and Jan 2026.

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No clear edge for Democrats as midterm elections take shape in the US

A socialist turn is blunting the Democratic advantage in the Nov 3 elections.

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4 arrested for abduction, possession of weapon

A 38-year-old man is set to be charged in court on Aug 5.

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Michelin Guide Singapore: 6 newcomers get one star, 2 restaurants get two stars

There are now 33 one-starred and nine two-starred establishments in Singapore.

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