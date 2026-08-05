Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 5, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
New traffic laws set stage for crackdown on drink driving, phone use on roads
Besides National Cancer Centre, 11 other MOH projects have undeclared savings
Eventual savings in the construction of the National Cancer Centre Singapore amounted to $105m.
Proposed en bloc changes welcomed by owners, agents; some say 6 months to get mandate too short
Older projects are set to have the en bloc consent threshold lowered from the current 80 per cent.
More mums breastfeeding successfully, but basic struggles persist: KKH study
A National Day banner and the problem with AI use
What employers should know before dismissing staff on probation
HR professionals said employers should provide regular feedback, not wait until the end of probation to raise concerns.
Iris Koh’s husband Raymond Ng declared vexatious litigant, barred from starting lawsuits
The couple is estimated to have launched 37 court actions between May 2021 and Jan 2026.